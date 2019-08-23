As Twitter (TWTR) Stock Rose, Riverpark Advisors Lifted Holding; Caterpillar (CAT) Market Value Declined While Arrow Financial Lowered Position

Arrow Financial Corp decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc (CAT) by 59.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrow Financial Corp sold 4,725 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The institutional investor held 3,280 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $445,000, down from 8,005 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrow Financial Corp who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $117.89. About 2.04 million shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 24/04/2018 – CAT: EXPECTS RESOURCE INDUSTRIES MARGINS TO COME DOWN FROM 1Q; 23/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR ROLLING 3-MOS MARCH MACHINE SALES N.A. UP 27%; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC CAT.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $7.75 TO $8.75; 06/03/2018 – HIGHER COSTS COULD SHOW UP 1-2 QTRS AFTER TARIFFS: CATERPILLAR; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar reported first-quarter earnings on Tuesday before market open; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR 1Q REV. $12.9B, EST. $12.04B; 04/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR- BONFIELD TO GET $800,000 CASH SIGN-ON BONUS PAID AS SOON AS ADMINISTRATIVELY PRACTICABLE AFTER COMPLETION OF FIRST DAY OF EMPLOYMENT; 02/05/2018 – Caterpillar Helps Customers Build a Better World; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Backlog Grows as Torrid Order Pace Strains Supply; 24/04/2018 – Dow tanks more than 450 points after opening higher – Caterpillar leads the rollover

Riverpark Advisors Llc increased its stake in Twitter Inc (TWTR) by 20.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverpark Advisors Llc bought 12,123 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.69% . The institutional investor held 72,206 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.37 million, up from 60,083 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverpark Advisors Llc who had been investing in Twitter Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $42.18. About 8.14 million shares traded. Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) has risen 34.83% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.83% the S&P500. Some Historical TWTR News: 25/04/2018 – That’s important because it means that even though $TWTR isn’t really growing its total audience, it’s finally figured out a way to turn a profit with the users it DOES have. /5; 13/03/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: @Meha It’s an event that Tom Dart attended and somehow got put on as the initial art for the story. It was; 27/03/2018 – CITRON SHORT TWITTER $25 TARGET SHORT TERM; 04/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Week Ahead: Black Panther to lift the house of mouse?; 29/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – ABC cancels TV’s ‘Roseanne’ hours after star’s racist ‘ape’ tweet; 27/03/2018 – Citron short $TWTR. Near-Term target $25 Of all social media, they are most vulnerable to privacy regulation Wait until Senate finds out what Citron has published; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trump to decide on Iran nuclear deal Tuesday; 01/05/2018 – Former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer says he has sold all his Twitter shares; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Melania Trump initiative targets cyber-bullying; 21/03/2018 – TWITTER’S CHIEF INFORMATION SECURITY OFFICER MICHAEL COATES IS LEAVING COMPANY- THE VERGE, CITING

Analysts await Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.89 earnings per share, up 1.05% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.86 per share. CAT’s profit will be $1.63B for 10.20 P/E if the $2.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.83 actual earnings per share reported by Caterpillar Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.12% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold CAT shares while 409 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 365.67 million shares or 3.37% less from 378.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Qs Investors owns 35,903 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. 7,321 are owned by Rmb Capital Ltd. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Limited Liability reported 0.13% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Hillsdale Investment Mngmt holds 0% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) or 250 shares. Wetherby Asset Mgmt holds 0.23% or 13,402 shares in its portfolio. Schroder Inv Mngmt Grp reported 0.38% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Bessemer Group, a New Jersey-based fund reported 7,819 shares. Whalerock Point Prns Ltd Llc owns 17,160 shares or 1.52% of their US portfolio. Asset One accumulated 313,666 shares. Spirit Of America Mgmt accumulated 10,075 shares. Bank Of Nova Scotia invested 0.06% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Fayez Sarofim And Comm holds 26,678 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Pennsylvania holds 0.09% or 77,635 shares. Lincoln Natl owns 11,982 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Legal & General Group Inc Public Ltd Com reported 3.40 million shares.

