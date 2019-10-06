As Twitter (TWTR) Stock Rose, J Goldman & Company LP Upped Its Stake; Vgi Partners Pty LTD Increased Holding in Cme Group (CME) by $4.26 Million

J Goldman & Company Lp increased its stake in Twitter Inc (TWTR) by 90.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. J Goldman & Company Lp bought 90,790 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.69% . The hedge fund held 190,790 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.66M, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. J Goldman & Company Lp who had been investing in Twitter Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $40.36. About 6.23 million shares traded. Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) has risen 34.83% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.83% the S&P500. Some Historical TWTR News: 18/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Exclusive: Toyota’s unexpected China E.V. plans; 20/04/2018 – TWTR: DROP IN VOLUME IS RESULT OF USERS BEING UNABLE TO TWEET; 22/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Delivers First 200/100/50GE Speed Test Capability for the K400 400GE QSFP-DD Test System; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Roseanne blames Ambien for racist tweet; 01/05/2018 – Former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer says he has sold all his Twitter shares; 27/03/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg to testify before U.S. Congress; 29/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trump works to tweet-tarnish the Mueller probe; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Pompeo returns from N. Korea with U.S. detainees; 14/03/2018 – This week, CNBC reported that Twitter is working on a camera-first feature that could threaten Snap, and Twitter chief financial officer Ned Segal told CNBC that Twitter was creating a subscription product for businesses; 19/03/2018 – Facebook under pressure as U.S., EU urge probes of data practices

Vgi Partners Pty Ltd increased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 1.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vgi Partners Pty Ltd bought 21,973 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 1.13M shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $220.02 million, up from 1.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vgi Partners Pty Ltd who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.77B market cap company. The stock increased 3.15% or $6.59 during the last trading session, reaching $216.02. About 1.06 million shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 18/05/2018 – CME DEAL BACKED BY 99.98% OF PROXY VOTES FROM NEX SHAREHOLDERS; 28/03/2018 – CME Group on target to snap up Nex; 16/03/2018 – RPT-CME GROUP – CME AND NEX CURRENTLY ARE WORKING TOGETHER TO DETERMINE WHETHER A FIRM OFFER CAN BE MADE; 29/03/2018 – CME GROUP INC. – OFFER FOR NEX GROUP PLC; 21/03/2018 – LIVESTOCK-Softer cash prices extend CME live cattle losses; 30/03/2018 – Fitch Places NEX Group’s ‘BBB’/’F3’ Ratings on Positive Watch on Planned Acquisition by CME; 28/03/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE BACK MONTHS 0#FC: CLIMB OVER 1 PERCENT WITH SUPPORT FROM BUY STOPS, MORE LIVE CATTLE FUTURES ADVANCES -TRADE; 06/05/2018 – US judge scraps trial into CME Group’s defence of home market; 29/03/2018 – CME Group reaches deal to acquire NEX for $5.5 billion; 07/05/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE CONTRACTS 0#FC: SAG MORE THAN 1 PCT ON LOWER LIVE CATTLE FUTURES, TECHNICAL SELLING AFTER FALLING BELOW MOVING AVERAGES -TRADE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 31 investors sold TWTR shares while 158 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 533.09 million shares or 2.78% more from 518.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

J Goldman & Company Lp, which manages about $1.17 billion and $1.44 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Childrens Pl Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:PLCE) by 17,200 shares to 27,800 shares, valued at $2.65M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Yandex N V (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 214,401 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 110,599 shares, and cut its stake in Snap Inc.

