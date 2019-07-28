As Twitter (TWTR) Stock Rose, Ardevora Asset Management Llp Has Raised by $1.07 Million Its Holding; Anadarko Pete (APC) Stock Price Rose While Bronson Point Management Has Upped Position by $6.89 Million

Bronson Point Management Llc increased its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (APC) by 186.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bronson Point Management Llc bought 153,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 65.46% with the market. The hedge fund held 235,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.69M, up from 82,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bronson Point Management Llc who had been investing in Anadarko Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $73.62. About 6.13M shares traded. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has risen 5.30% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.87% the S&P500. Some Historical APC News: 29/05/2018 – Anadarko Petroleum CDS Widens 9 Bps, Most in 3 Months; 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S GOVERNMENT WOULD START NEW TALKS WITH REFINERS, OIL PRODUCERS IF A NEW FUEL PRICE AGREEMENT IS REQUIRED AFTER JUNE -ENERGY MIN; 02/05/2018 – ANADARKO: NO INTENTION OF INCREASING ACTIVITY AT CURRENT PRICES; 18/05/2018 – ANADARKO’S ADVISER SOCIETE GENERALE HAS RECEIVED INTEREST FOR $12 BLN IN COVER AND DIRECT LENDING FROM EXPORT CREDIT AGENCIES; 01/05/2018 – ANADARKO SEES FY SALES VOLUME 240 TO 250 MMBOE, SAW 238 TO 248; 15/05/2018 – Anadarko at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Mitsui expects investment decision on Mozambique LNG project in FY2018/19; 07/03/2018 Anadarko Group Breakfast Scheduled By Tuohy Brs for Mar. 14; 11/05/2018 – Anadarko Presenting at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 22; 18/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Anadarko seeks to raise $14-$15 bln for Mozambique LNG project

Ardevora Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Twitter Inc (TWTR) by 3.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ardevora Asset Management Llp bought 33,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 915,116 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.09 million, up from 881,716 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ardevora Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Twitter Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.91B market cap company. The stock increased 8.92% or $3.4 during the last trading session, reaching $41.52. About 57.42 million shares traded or 341.41% up from the average. Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) has risen 13.51% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical TWTR News: 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – ‘Mini-Trumps’ battle it out in primary season kick off; 01/05/2018 – Former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer sells entire stake in Twitter; 03/05/2018 – TWITTER HAS DISCLOSED PASSWORD STORAGE GLITCH TO REGULATORS; 20/04/2018 – TWTR: DROP IN VOLUME IS RESULT OF USERS BEING UNABLE TO TWEET; 04/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Hawaii residents evacuated as volcano erupts; 27/03/2018 – Citron short $TWTR. Near-Term target $25 Of all social media, they are most vulnerable to privacy regulation Wait until Senate finds out what Citron has published; 21/03/2018 – TWITTER’S CHIEF INFORMATION SECURITY OFFICER MICHAEL COATES IS LEAVING COMPANY- THE VERGE, CITING; 24/04/2018 – Western Precooling Selects Zest Labs to Optimize Receiving Process Efficiency; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trump defends CIA pick after offer to withdraw; 07/03/2018 – Good day to be @jack – both $SQ and $TWTR making highs today

Bronson Point Management Llc, which manages about $1.86 billion and $146.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Timkensteel Corp (NYSE:TMST) by 87,000 shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $2.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Ardevora Asset Management Llp, which manages about $3.83B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Broadridge Finl Solutions In (NYSE:BR) by 13,200 shares to 349,347 shares, valued at $36.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 122,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 299,526 shares, and cut its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR).