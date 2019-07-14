As Twitter (TWTR) Stock Price Rose, Contrarius Investment Management LTD Has Lifted by $4.55 Million Its Position; Ironsides Asset Advisors Stake in Lowes Cos (LOW) Has Trimmed as Shares Rose

Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 7.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc sold 79,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 972,591 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $106.47M, down from 1.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $84.09B market cap company. The stock increased 2.41% or $2.53 during the last trading session, reaching $107.4. About 4.69M shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 24.30% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.87% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 06/03/2018 – RBA’s Lowe Reiterates `No Strong Case’ for Interest-Rate Move; 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith to Become Primary Water Treatment Brand at Lowe’s; 26/03/2018 – LOWE’S SAYS NIBLOCK PLANS TO RETIRE AS CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT, CEO; 11/04/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS MORE LIKELY NEXT MOVE IN THE CASH RATE WILL BE UP, NOT DOWN; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s New CEO Inheriting Chain Reeling From Tough U.S. Spring; 23/05/2018 – Ackman makes roughly $1 billion bet on Lowe’s; 23/05/2018 – JUST IN: Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square builds a roughly $1B stake in Lowe’s, supports incoming CEO Marvin Ellison – Dow Jones; 11/04/2018 – RBA Gov Lowe: Next Move in Interest Rates Likely Higher; 08/05/2018 – ENERCARE NAMES GEOFF LOWE AS CFO; 22/05/2018 – JCPenney CEO Leaves for Lowe’s (Video)

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Twitter Inc (TWTR) by 3.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought 142,155 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 4.18 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $137.58M, up from 4.04M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Twitter Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.09B market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $37.84. About 7.56M shares traded. Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) has risen 13.51% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical TWTR News: 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – At least 16 dead in India flyover collapse; 14/03/2018 – This week, CNBC reported that Twitter is working on a camera-first feature that could threaten Snap, and Twitter chief financial officer Ned Segal told CNBC that Twitter was creating a subscription product for businesses; 21/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – DC reels as Trump rages over Mueller probe; 18/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Toyota to use GAC branding as it rolls into China’s EV market; 07/03/2018 – Good day to be @jack – both $SQ and $TWTR making highs today; 29/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – School shooter game provokes outrage in Florida; 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Elon Musk takes aim at the media; 27/03/2018 – CITRON SHORT TWITTER $25 TARGET SHORT TERM; 13/03/2018 – Twitter CFO: We have a lot of work to do, but everybody in the world can benefit from Twitter; 14/05/2018 – German spy chief says regulation may be needed for social platforms

Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc, which manages about $457.28M and $305.32 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 12,500 shares to 456,638 shares, valued at $27.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCSH) by 5,918 shares in the quarter, for a total of 77,727 shares, and has risen its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC).

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.17 million activity. 2,030 shares were bought by Frieson Donald, worth $200,342 on Wednesday, June 19. Ellison Marvin R bought $950,538 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) on Friday, May 24.

More notable recent Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Lowe’s: More Research-Worthy Than Home Depot – Seeking Alpha” on June 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Near a 10-Year Low, Is Occidental Petroleum a Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why You Should Care About Archer-Daniels-Midland Companyâ€™s (NYSE:ADM) Low Return On Capital – Yahoo Finance” on June 15, 2019. More interesting news about Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why You Should Care About TransUnionâ€™s (NYSE:TRU) Low Return On Capital – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Southeast gas production hits YTD low as Barry beats down on Louisiana – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 14, 2019.

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $2.02 earnings per share, down 2.42% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.07 per share. LOW’s profit will be $1.58 billion for 13.29 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual earnings per share reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 65.57% EPS growth.

