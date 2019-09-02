As Twitter (TWTR) Shares Rose, Woodmont Investment Counsel Has Increased by $460,800 Its Position; Ironsides Asset Advisors Boosted Its Marathon Pete (MPC) Stake by $554,600 as Share Price Declined

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Twitter Inc (TWTR) by 1200% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc bought 14,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.69% . The hedge fund held 15,600 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $513,000, up from 1,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Twitter Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $42.65. About 8.87 million shares traded. Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) has risen 34.83% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.83% the S&P500. Some Historical TWTR News: 15/05/2018 – Lamborghinis, long lines welcome crypto fans at ‘Blockchain Week’; 06/03/2018 – Keysight Technologies Announces $350M Share Repurchase Program; 25/04/2018 – That’s important because it means that even though $TWTR isn’t really growing its total audience, it’s finally figured out a way to turn a profit with the users it DOES have. /5; 29/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – School shooter game provokes outrage in Florida; 12/04/2018 – Uganda plans tax on social media use from July, rights activists cry foul; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 20/05/2018 – Britain to tackle ‘Wild West’ internet with new laws; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Martin Sorrell makes comeback after short hiatus; 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Breakingviews TV: Tesla glitch; 21/05/2018 – Qualcomm Introduces Industry’s First 5G NR Solution for Small Cells and Remote Radio Heads

Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc increased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 160% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc bought 9,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 15,275 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $914,000, up from 5,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $49.21. About 5.66M shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 30/04/2018 – MPC, ANDV DEAL DEEPENS MARATHON PRESENCE IN PERMIAN, BAKKEN; 11/04/2018 – POLISH MPC MEMBER LON SPEAKS IN WARSAW; 28/03/2018 – S. AFRICA’S KGANYAGO SAYS MPC DIDN’T DISCUSS 50BP CUT; 30/04/2018 – Correct: Marathon Petroleum 1Q EPS 8c; 22/05/2018 – MPC CONTAINER SHIPS – ENTERED INTO AGREEMENTS WITH SCHIFFFAHRTSGESELLSCHAFT MS “WELLE” MBH & CO. KG AND SCHIFFFAHRTSGESELLSCHAFT MS “WOGE” MBH & CO. KG TO ACQUIRE MV “WELLE” AND MV “WOGE”; 30/05/2018 – CBRT PUBLISHES MINUTES OF MAY 23 MPC MEETING; 13/03/2018 – SARB EXPECTS VAT EFFECT ON INFLATION TO BE “ONE OFF”, WOULD NOT REACT BY RAISING RATES -MPC MEMBER; 28/03/2018 – S. AFRICA’S KGANYAGO: MPC PREFERS EXPECTATIONS NEAR MID-POINT; 22/03/2018 – BANCO DE MOCAMBIQUE COMMENTS ON MPC DATE ON WEBSITE; 20/04/2018 – BANK OF ENGLAND’S SAUNDERS SAYS NOT SURE IF THERE’S A GREATER RANGE OF VIEWS ON MPC THAN NORMAL

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $557.42 million and $384.91 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4,503 shares to 40,842 shares, valued at $7.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLE) by 11,805 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,020 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLU).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold TWTR shares while 158 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 518.69 million shares or 4.11% more from 498.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blume Capital Mngmt holds 0.01% or 400 shares in its portfolio. Leonard Green & Ptnrs Ltd Partnership invested in 250,000 shares or 0.78% of the stock. Amp Cap Investors Ltd holds 0.04% or 207,220 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Limited Liability Partnership Ma stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). Bb&T holds 0.04% or 71,542 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Lc holds 0.01% or 11,624 shares. Cambridge Inv holds 109,819 shares. Chevy Chase Tru Inc stated it has 0.1% in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). Moreover, Csat Inv Advisory Ltd Partnership has 0.01% invested in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 93,825 shares. Tudor Et Al invested in 14,106 shares. 403,000 were accumulated by Zweig. Gulf Intll Bancorp (Uk) Ltd holds 152,542 shares. Principal Finance Gp owns 0.03% invested in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) for 1.11M shares. Retirement Sys Of Alabama, a Alabama-based fund reported 1.02M shares.

More notable recent Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Analysts lift Twitter targets, stay on sidelines – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “It’s Time To Take Twitter Profits – Seeking Alpha” published on August 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Twitter tests interface changes to boost platform health – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Snap: Next Twitter At Best – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “The Policy Market – Chastised Fed Steps To The Plate – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $601,750 activity.

More notable recent Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC): The Best Of Both Worlds – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Are Marathon Petroleum Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:MPC) Returns On Investment Worth Your While? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Introducing Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC), The Stock That Dropped 33% In The Last Year – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Marathon Petroleum Corporation’s (NYSE:MPC) Debt Level Pose A Problem? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Elliott Management Enters Marathon Petroleum (MPC) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 14, 2019.