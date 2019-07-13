As Twitter (TWTR) Shares Rose, Shareholder Ardevora Asset Management Llp Increased Holding; Segantii Capital Management LTD Upped Hsbc Hldgs Plc (HSBC) Stake by $5.24 Million

Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Hsbc Hldgs Plc (HSBC) by 3.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought 131,022 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.54% with the market. The hedge fund held 4.13 million shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $168.11 million, up from 4.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Hsbc Hldgs Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $168.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $41.63. About 860,456 shares traded. HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) has declined 15.25% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical HSBC News: 16/03/2018 – RATIONAL AG RAAG.DE : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 550 EUROS FROM 545 EUROS; 15/03/2018 – 87PZ: HSBC Security Services: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 21/03/2018 – HSBC’S BOUAZZA: INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS HAVEN’T MOVED ON YET; 14/05/2018 – HSBC says it’s made the world’s first trade finance transaction using blockchain; 04/05/2018 – ENI ENI.Ml : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 17.8 EUROS FROM 16.4 EUROS; 30/05/2018 – Harry Wilson: Exclusive: HSBC has begun interviewing replacements for its finance director, Iain Mackay. Chairman has; 18/05/2018 – FFP SA FFPP.PA : HSBC RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 01/04/2018 – DAMAC PROPERTIES IS SAID TO HIRE BARCLAYS, HSBC FOR SUKUK; 28/03/2018 – SECURITAS SECUb.ST : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SEK 124 FROM SEK 120; 04/04/2018 – MINERVA LUXEMBOURG: HSBC SECURITIES (USA) EXTENDED EARLY TENDER

Ardevora Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Twitter Inc (TWTR) by 3.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ardevora Asset Management Llp bought 33,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 915,116 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.09 million, up from 881,716 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ardevora Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Twitter Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.88B market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $37.84. About 7.56 million shares traded. Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) has risen 13.51% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical TWTR News: 22/03/2018 – New Twitter followers should sign-up on the website for our contrarian “Strong Sell” research; now is time to play defense. We have the strongest pipeline of short ideas ever; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trump warns Mueller team over Russia probe; 20/03/2018 – If a tiny IR firm can infiltrate the biggest mainstream media in the US and pump $VUZI mcap by $100m…then just think what any government can achieve with $FB, $GOOG, $TWTR. short $VUZI. fraud; 28/03/2018 – Facebook tweaks privacy tools to ease discontent over data leak; 20/03/2018 – South River Technologies’ File Transfer Client First to Feature Advanced Endpoint Protection; 21/03/2018 – TWITTER’S CHIEF INFORMATION SECURITY OFFICER MICHAEL COATES IS LEAVING COMPANY- THE VERGE, CITING; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trump: China trade deal ‘too hard to get done’; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Walmart buys controlling stake in India’s Flipkart for $16 billion; 27/03/2018 – CITRON SHORT TWITTER $25 TARGET SHORT TERM; 01/05/2018 – Former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer says he’s sold all his Twitter shares

Segantii Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $851.00M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Triton Intl Ltd by 70,000 shares to 50,000 shares, valued at $1.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Microelectronics Corp (NYSE:UMC) by 340,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 498,087 shares, and cut its stake in Dish Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold TWTR shares while 158 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 518.69 million shares or 4.11% more from 498.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Research And Management holds 0.02% in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) or 1,771 shares. Usca Ria Ltd Liability reported 29,700 shares. Virtu Fincl Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). St Johns Investment Mngmt Communication Limited Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). Japan-based Daiwa Secs has invested 0.07% in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). Peoples Fincl Svcs Corp holds 0.03% or 2,000 shares in its portfolio. Whittier Of Nevada, Nevada-based fund reported 832 shares. Invesco stated it has 0.04% in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). Los Angeles Cap Management & Equity holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) for 719,637 shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas accumulated 200,500 shares. Alps Advsrs Incorporated invested in 15,472 shares. Moody Bancorporation Division owns 994 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Blume Mngmt Inc accumulated 400 shares. Buckingham Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.04% or 8,726 shares in its portfolio. Principal Group has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR).

