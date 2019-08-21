As Twitter (TWTR) Shares Rose, Leonard Green Partners LP Increased Stake; Shoker Investment Counsel Has Trimmed Its Boeing Co (BA) Holding as Valuation Declined

Leonard Green Partners Lp increased its stake in Twitter Inc (TWTR) by 47.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leonard Green Partners Lp bought 80,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.69% . The hedge fund held 250,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.22 million, up from 170,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leonard Green Partners Lp who had been investing in Twitter Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.98B market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $42.67. About 8.52 million shares traded. Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) has risen 34.83% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.83% the S&P500. Some Historical TWTR News: 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Walmart buys a major stake in India’s Flipkart; 27/03/2018 – Citron short $TWTR. Near-Term target $25 Of all social media, they are most vulnerable to privacy regulation Wait until Senate finds out what Citron has published; 15/05/2018 – Lamborghinis, long lines welcome crypto fans at ‘Blockchain Week’; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Pompeo returns from N. Korea with U.S. detainees; 13/03/2018 – Twitter CFO: We’re creating a subscription product for businesses to advertise on Twitter; 06/03/2018 – Keysight Technologies Announces $350M Share Repurchase Program; 27/03/2018 – Wait til the Senate Hears Twitter’s Hidden Secret; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – House votes to ease Dodd-Frank rules; 20/04/2018 – Freedom From Cubicles And Coffee Runs: Harley-Davidson Unveils The Ultimate Social Media Summer lnternship; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – ‘Mini-Trumps’ battle it out in primary season kick off

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 24.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc sold 1,662 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 5,189 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.98M, down from 6,851 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $191.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.76% or $9.17 during the last trading session, reaching $340.92. About 2.23 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 15/03/2018 – IAG – TRANSACTION INCLUDES CLASS AA AND CLASS A CERTIFICATES WITH UNDERLYING COLLATERAL POOL CONSISTING OF TWO NEW BOEING 787-9 AIRCRAFT; 01/05/2018 – KLX Will Be Part of Boeing Global Services and Fully Integrated With Aviall; 10/04/2018 – Boeing, Lion Air Group Announce Order for 50 737 MAX 10 Airplanes; 10/04/2018 – 24/7 Wall St: Boeing Announces Order for 50 737s; Airbus Shuts Down Revamp of A320; 12/04/2018 – EMBRAER COMMERCIAL CEO DECLINES COMMENT ON REPORTS EMBRAER CLOSE TO SELLING CONTROL OF COMMERCIAL JET ARM TO BOEING BA.N; 08/05/2018 – MNUCHIN SAYS SOME ALLIES WILLING TO INCREASE OIL PRODUCTION TO OFFSET REDUCTIONS IN IRAN OUTPUT AFTER SANCTIONS TAKE EFFECT; 23/03/2018 – DECISION LEAVES BOEING IN EXCLUSIVE TALKS FOR NEW 787 DEAL; 28/03/2018 – Boeing Possibly Hit by `WannaCry’ Malware Attack; 12/04/2018 – BOEING CEO DENNIS MUILENBURG ADDRESSES POLITICO SPACE FORUM; 03/04/2018 – Norwegian Air says $250 mln Dreamliner facility could be converted to long-term financing

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold TWTR shares while 158 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 518.69 million shares or 4.11% more from 498.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marathon Trading Invest Management Ltd accumulated 0.21% or 55,130 shares. 266 were reported by Plante Moran Fincl Advisors Ltd Liability Company. Moreover, Hartford Inv Management has 0.07% invested in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) for 77,797 shares. Institute For Wealth Management Ltd Liability Com owns 31,955 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. The New York-based Cibc World Corp has invested 0.19% in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). 12,845 are owned by Douglass Winthrop Ltd. Gsa Prtnrs Llp reported 43,984 shares. Enterprise Fincl Services Corporation has 0% invested in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). Aviance Capital Mgmt Llc owns 2,744 shares. Comerica Bancorporation reported 0.04% in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). Hodges Cap Mgmt accumulated 179,400 shares. Riverpark Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 1.03% in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). Moody Commercial Bank Division reported 994 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Hldg holds 4.81M shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage, New York-based fund reported 1.02 million shares.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36B for 35.37 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.