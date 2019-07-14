As Twitter (TWTR) Shares Rose, Holder Leonard Green Partners LP Has Lifted Its Stake; Community Bk Sys (CBU) Holder First Trust Advisors LP Cut Its Stake as Market Valuation Rose

First Trust Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Community Bk Sys Inc (CBU) by 26.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Trust Advisors Lp sold 24,490 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.18% with the market. The institutional investor held 67,049 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.01M, down from 91,539 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Trust Advisors Lp who had been investing in Community Bk Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $65.61. About 149,982 shares traded. Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) has risen 7.58% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.15% the S&P500. Some Historical CBU News: 21/05/2018 – COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM INC – SUTARIS IS CURRENTLY SERVING AS BANK’S SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, FINANCE AND ACCOUNTING; 24/04/2018 – Community Bank System 1Q Net $40.1M; 23/03/2018 – Community Bank System Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 21/05/2018 – Community Bank System, Inc. Announces Senior Management Changes; 08/05/2018 – Community Bank System Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM INC – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $84.6 MLN VS $67.3 MLN; 07/05/2018 – United Community Bank Recognized for Highest Customer Satisfaction in Southeast by J.D. Power; 08/03/2018 Community Bank System Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM 1Q ADJ EPS 82C; 21/05/2018 – COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM NAMES JOSEPH E. SUTARIS EVP AND CFO

Leonard Green Partners Lp increased its stake in Twitter Inc (TWTR) by 47.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leonard Green Partners Lp bought 80,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.79% with the market. The hedge fund held 250,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.22 million, up from 170,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leonard Green Partners Lp who had been investing in Twitter Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $37.84. About 8.05 million shares traded. Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) has risen 13.51% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical TWTR News: 24/04/2018 – KORE and Telarus Partner to Drive Wireless and IoT; 22/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Delivers First 200/100/50GE Speed Test Capability for the K400 400GE QSFP-DD Test System; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Martin Sorrell makes comeback after short hiatus; 04/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Jobs; China trade talks and Apple; 20/03/2018 – Google launches news initiative to combat fake news; 13/03/2018 – Twitter CFO: We have a lot of work to do, but everybody in the world can benefit from Twitter; 28/03/2018 – Internet firms should do “much much” more to remove illegal content -UK interior minister; 20/03/2018 – T, TWTR: Opening arguments in AT&T v Time Warner delayed by 1 day cuz of snow expected in DC area – ! $T $TWTR; 22/03/2018 – New Twitter followers should sign-up on the website for our contrarian “Strong Sell” research; now is time to play defense. We have the strongest pipeline of short ideas ever; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Pompeo returns from N. Korea with U.S. detainees

First Trust Advisors Lp, which manages about $85.44B and $50.27B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Camden Ppty Tr (NYSE:CPT) by 11,574 shares to 37,445 shares, valued at $3.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in On Semiconductor Corp (ONNN) by 453,695 shares in the quarter, for a total of 909,833 shares, and has risen its stake in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK).

Analysts await Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) to report earnings on July, 22. They expect $0.79 EPS, down 12.22% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.9 per share. CBU’s profit will be $40.71 million for 20.76 P/E if the $0.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual EPS reported by Community Bank System, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.06% negative EPS growth.

