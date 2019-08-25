As Twitter (TWTR) Share Value Rose, Eagle Global Advisors Has Decreased Its Position by $362,240; As Extended Stay Amer (STAY) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Marcato Capital Management LP Has Cut Stake by $3.68 Million

Marcato Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Extended Stay Amer Inc (STAY) by 18.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marcato Capital Management Lp sold 216,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.37% . The hedge fund held 956,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.17 million, down from 1.17 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marcato Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Extended Stay Amer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.69% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $13.92. About 1.25 million shares traded. Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) has declined 21.02% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STAY News: 23/04/2018 – Shaner Hotels Wins 16 Select-Service & Extended-Stay Awards; 26/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY 1Q REV. $297.8M, EST. $292.4M; 27/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Appoints Brian T. Nicholson as Chief Fincl Officer; 10/05/2018 – Reimagined Lobby at Residence Inn San Ramon Encourages Relaxation, Conversation for Extended-Stay Travelers; 08/03/2018 – S&P REVISES EXTENDED STAY AMERICA INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB-‘; 26/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Raises Distribution to 22c Vs. 21c; 23/04/2018 – DJ EXTENDED STAY AMERICA INC UNIT, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STAY); 16/05/2018 – Extended Stay Amer Appoints Christopher N. Dekle as General Counsel and Corporate Secretary; 26/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY 1Q COMP HOTEL REVPAR +3.7%; 13/03/2018 – The Siegel Group Continues Expansion of Its Siegel Select® Extended-Stay Brand

Eagle Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Twitter Inc (TWTR) by 2.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Global Advisors Llc sold 11,320 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.69% . The hedge fund held 469,261 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.43M, down from 480,581 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Twitter Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.80% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $41. About 12.83 million shares traded. Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) has risen 34.83% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.83% the S&P500. Some Historical TWTR News: 27/03/2018 – Short-seller Andrew Left is now betting against Twitter less than 2 months after touting bullish bet: ‘Everything’s changed’; 21/03/2018 – TWITTER’S CHIEF INFORMATION SECURITY OFFICER MICHAEL COATES IS LEAVING COMPANY- THE VERGE, CITING; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trump defends CIA pick after offer to withdraw; 21/05/2018 – Qualcomm Introduces Industry’s First 5G NR Solution for Small Cells and Remote Radio Heads; 19/03/2018 – Facebook under pressure as U.S., EU urge probes of data practices; 10/04/2018 – Smyte Abuse Management Platform Successfully Reduces 80% of Spammers on Zendesk; 28/03/2018 – UK INTERIOR MINISTER RUDD SAYS INTERNET FIRMS SUCH AS FACEBOOK FB.O COULD DO MORE TO COMBAT ILLEGAL AND OFFENSIVE MATERIAL ON WEBSITES; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trump warns Mueller team over Russia probe; 20/04/2018 – TWTR: DROP IN VOLUME IS RESULT OF USERS BEING UNABLE TO TWEET; 28/03/2018 – Facebook tweaks privacy tools to ease discontent over data leak

Since August 12, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $293,938 activity. Halkyard Jonathan S bought $146,294 worth of Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) on Monday, August 12.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold STAY shares while 73 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 173.11 million shares or 0.90% more from 171.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Captrust Advisors has invested 0% in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Sandy Spring Bancshares accumulated 170 shares. Blackrock Inc holds 12.65 million shares. Walleye Trading Llc holds 0.04% or 288,902 shares in its portfolio. Prudential Plc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) for 545,584 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 0.04% in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) or 724,622 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Parallax Volatility Advisers LP holds 0% of its portfolio in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) for 31,891 shares. Asset One Company Limited has invested 0% in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). First Hawaiian Comml Bank invested in 36,845 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Amalgamated State Bank reported 0.02% in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Corsair Mgmt Lp owns 454,614 shares for 2.5% of their portfolio. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.02% or 2.17 million shares. Ellington Management Gru Ltd Liability, Connecticut-based fund reported 16,225 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And stated it has 0% in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY).

More notable recent Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “The CBS and Viacom Merger Is Just the Start – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Here’s How to Pay for Your Honeymoon With Travel Rewards – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “For U.S. housing, trade war set to blunt some of Fed stimulus – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “U.S. Commerce secretary: Fed policies boosting U.S. dollar – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Is Seagate Technology a Solid Dividend Stock? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Analysts await Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.10 earnings per share, down 16.67% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.12 per share. TWTR’s profit will be $77.30M for 102.50 P/E if the $0.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual earnings per share reported by Twitter, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.67% negative EPS growth.

Eagle Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $3.60 billion and $2.56B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 28,074 shares to 123,036 shares, valued at $20.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enable Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:ENBL) by 1.49 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.73M shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Us Etf Tr.