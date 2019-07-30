As Twitter (TWTR) Share Price Rose, Holder Marathon Trading Investment Management Lowered by $6.37 Million Its Stake; As Pnc Finl Svcs Group (PNC) Shares Rose, Salzhauer Michael Upped Holding

Salzhauer Michael increased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (PNC) by 530.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salzhauer Michael bought 36,596 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 43,496 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.34 million, up from 6,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salzhauer Michael who had been investing in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $142.51. About 312,701 shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 14.41% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.84% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 22/05/2018 – PNC Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – M2 Banking: PNC Bank launches new digital auto shopping experience; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Return on Average Common Equity 11.04%; 13/04/2018 – PNC SEES 2Q 2018 NET INTEREST INCOME UP LOW SINGLE-DIGITS; 13/04/2018 – JP Morgan Chase, Citigroup, Wells Faro and PNC all saw share prices fall; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Return on Average Assets 1.34%; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Rev $4.11B; 21/03/2018 – PNC Changes Prime Rate; 19/04/2018 – DJ PNC Financial Services Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PNC); 11/04/2018 – PNC Financial Services Group Inc expected to post earnings of $2.43 a share – Earnings Preview

Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Twitter Inc (TWTR) by 78.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc sold 198,993 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.79% with the market. The hedge fund held 55,130 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.81M, down from 254,123 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Twitter Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $41.4. About 6.57M shares traded. Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) has risen 13.51% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical TWTR News: 29/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trump works to tweet-tarnish the Mueller probe; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trump to decide on Iran nuclear deal Tuesday; 28/03/2018 – Facebook tweaks privacy tools to ease discontent over data leak; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 09/04/2018 – Tech group urges U.S. to recruit allies to take on China, not tariffs; 14/05/2018 – Case against Russia in Skripal poisoning now stronger -Ml5 chief; 24/04/2018 – KORE and Telarus Partner to Drive Wireless and IoT; 27/03/2018 – Wait til the Senate Hears Twitter’s Hidden Secret; 07/03/2018 – Good day to be @jack – both $SQ and $TWTR making highs today; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Melania Trump initiative targets cyber-bullying

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold PNC shares while 355 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 271 raised stakes. 353.96 million shares or 3.53% less from 366.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bartlett & Limited Liability Com owns 17,723 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Philadelphia stated it has 7,758 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability owns 219,972 shares. 16,099 were accumulated by Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability Co. 128 were reported by Optimum Invest Advisors. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) holds 0.06% or 4,888 shares in its portfolio. Linscomb & Williams holds 0.02% or 1,946 shares in its portfolio. Clark Capital Mngmt Gp reported 2,354 shares. Hsbc Holdings Public Limited Liability Corporation has 461,206 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Nordea Management holds 0.01% or 25,593 shares in its portfolio. Washington Inc invested in 1.45% or 10,424 shares. Virginia-based Evermay Wealth Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.13% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Financial Consulate owns 9,998 shares or 0.56% of their US portfolio. Biondo Advisors Limited Liability invested in 2,207 shares. First reported 0.28% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 sale for $2.96 million activity. Pfinsgraff Martin bought $62,844 worth of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) on Thursday, February 21.

Salzhauer Michael, which manages about $203.86 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 12,362 shares to 2,338 shares, valued at $112,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Discover Finl Svcs (NYSE:DFS) by 9,184 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,416 shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc, which manages about $886.83 million and $854.22M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tal Education Group (Put) by 345,000 shares to 445,200 shares, valued at $16.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Qualcomm Inc (Put) by 47,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 52,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa (NYSE:ITUB).

Analysts await Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.10 earnings per share, down 16.67% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.12 per share. TWTR’s profit will be $76.85 million for 103.50 P/E if the $0.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual earnings per share reported by Twitter, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.67% negative EPS growth.