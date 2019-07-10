As Twitter (TWTR) Market Value Rose, Riverpark Advisors Has Boosted Holding by $387,936; Friess Associates Has Raised Adobe (ADBE) Stake by $514,444 as Valuation Rose

Riverpark Advisors Llc increased its stake in Twitter Inc (TWTR) by 20.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverpark Advisors Llc bought 12,123 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 72,206 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.37M, up from 60,083 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverpark Advisors Llc who had been investing in Twitter Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $37.47. About 11.70 million shares traded. Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) has risen 13.51% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical TWTR News: 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Germany woos China trade as Trump tests both; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – EXCLUSIVE: NASCAR owners explore sale; 23/04/2018 – 7-Eleven Colors Outside the Lines Offering Free Slurpee Coupons to Elementary Schools Nationwide; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – ‘Mini-Trumps’ battle it out in primary season kick off; 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Giuliani bombshell could worsen Trump legal woes; 06/03/2018 – Keysight Technologies Announces $350M Share Repurchase Program; 04/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Week Ahead: Black Panther to lift the house of mouse?; 14/03/2018 – This week, CNBC reported that Twitter is working on a camera-first feature that could threaten Snap, and Twitter chief financial officer Ned Segal told CNBC that Twitter was creating a subscription product for businesses; 27/03/2018 – Short-seller Andrew Left is now betting against Twitter less than 2 months after touting bullish bet: ‘Everything’s changed’; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – House votes to ease Dodd-Frank rules

Friess Associates Llc increased its stake in Adobe Inc. (ADBE) by 3.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Friess Associates Llc bought 1,934 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 59,434 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.84 million, up from 57,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Friess Associates Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $149.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $2.78 during the last trading session, reaching $306.98. About 1.56M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 16.13% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 17/04/2018 – Adobe Announces Deal on Company Website; 27/03/2018 – OneTrust Announces Adobe Cloud Platform Launch Extension; 14/05/2018 – Pegasystems Appoints Rupen Shah as Vice President of Independent Software Vendor Alliances and Strategy; 28/03/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – COLLABORATION WILL OPTIMIZE ADOBE SENSEI FOR NVIDIA GPUS; 21/05/2018 – Adobe to buy Magento Commerce in $1.68 bln deal

Friess Associates Llc, which manages about $1.34B and $1.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Establishment Labs Holdings In by 51,470 shares to 177,186 shares, valued at $4.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rocky Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) by 18,045 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,511 shares, and cut its stake in Ciena Corp. (NYSE:CIEN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gateway Advisers Ltd Com holds 0.73% or 310,025 shares. Advisory Services Ntwk Ltd Liability Corporation, a Georgia-based fund reported 16,534 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc accumulated 0.5% or 2.03M shares. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.46% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Thrivent Fin For Lutherans owns 24,519 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. 653,379 are owned by Automobile Association. First Republic Invest Incorporated accumulated 368,723 shares. Tdam Usa holds 8,366 shares. Natixis has invested 0.04% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). 89,030 were reported by Nippon Life Investors Americas Inc. Envestnet Asset has 0.14% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.49% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). The New York-based Carret Asset Llc has invested 0.21% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). First Hawaiian Natl Bank accumulated 14,539 shares. Weatherly Asset Limited Partnership has invested 2.57% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 7 selling transactions for $96.39 million activity. Another trade for 41,560 shares valued at $10.19M was sold by THOMPSON MATTHEW. Rencher Bradley had sold 30,000 shares worth $7.39 million. Parasnis Abhay sold $6.00 million worth of stock. Lewnes Ann sold $720,480 worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) on Wednesday, January 30. $3.45 million worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) was sold by Morris Donna on Friday, February 1.

Riverpark Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.88B and $230.33 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 8,600 shares to 47,695 shares, valued at $9.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 16,378 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 78,215 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Charles Corp New (NYSE:SCHW).