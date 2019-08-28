As Twitter (TWTR) Market Value Rose, Holder Leonard Green Partners LP Lifted Its Stake; Ebay (EBAY) Holder Kingstown Capital Management LP Lowered Holding as Valuation Rose

Leonard Green Partners Lp increased its stake in Twitter Inc (TWTR) by 47.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leonard Green Partners Lp bought 80,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.69% . The hedge fund held 250,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.22M, up from 170,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leonard Green Partners Lp who had been investing in Twitter Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $41.67. About 82,461 shares traded. Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) has risen 34.83% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.83% the S&P500. Some Historical TWTR News: 27/03/2018 – Short-seller Andrew Left is now betting against Twitter less than 2 months after touting bullish bet: ‘Everything’s changed’; 29/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trump works to tweet-tarnish the Mueller probe; 29/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – School shooter game provokes outrage in Florida; 24/05/2018 – Record Number of Attendees Expected at Axon Accelerate, the Third Annual Tech Conference for Public Safety; 20/04/2018 – TWTR: DROP IN VOLUME IS RESULT OF USERS BEING UNABLE TO TWEET; 22/03/2018 – New Twitter followers should sign-up on the website for our contrarian “Strong Sell” research; now is time to play defense. We have the strongest pipeline of short ideas ever; 04/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Jobs; China trade talks and Apple; 04/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Week Ahead: Black Panther to lift the house of mouse?; 14/03/2018 – Twitter shares have risen more than 63% since Jack Dorsey’s top lieutenant said he was leaving; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Melania Trump initiative targets cyber-bullying

Kingstown Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 14.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kingstown Capital Management Lp sold 250,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.97% . The hedge fund held 1.50M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.71M, down from 1.75 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kingstown Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $38.85. About 77,744 shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 25/04/2018 – EBay: Grew Active Buyers by 4% Across Platforms; 27/03/2018 – Pizza Hut® To Auction Off “Final Four” Pairs Of Pie Tops II On eBay Charity; 02/04/2018 – eBay Inc: eBay Releases its 2017 Diversity and Inclusion Report; 18/04/2018 – eBay Inc. vs Global Equity Management (SA) Pty. Ltd. | FWD Entered | 04/18/2018; 22/03/2018 – Tech Today: Facebook’s eBay Problem? Altair Slumps, More DRAM Please — Barron’s Blog; 25/04/2018 – EBay: Grew Active Buyers by 4% Across Its Platforms, for a Total of 171 M Global Active Buyers; 25/04/2018 – eBay 1Q Adj Operating Margin 27.9%; 01/05/2018 – Pond5 Taps Talent from Viacom and eBay for Roles of CTO and CRO, Respectively; 14/03/2018 – eBay-Fujian Cross-Border E-commerce Summit opens in Fuzhou; 25/04/2018 – EBAY INC QTRLY GAAP AND NON-GAAP EPS PER DILUTED SHARE OF $0.40 AND $0.53, RESPECTIVELY, ON A CONTINUING OPERATIONS BASIS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold TWTR shares while 158 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 518.69 million shares or 4.11% more from 498.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrowmark Colorado Lc accumulated 55,700 shares. Staley Capital Advisers holds 0.03% or 12,245 shares in its portfolio. Royal London Asset Management Ltd has 0% invested in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). Cohen Klingenstein Lc invested 0.03% in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). Advisory accumulated 14,253 shares. Jane Street Gru reported 1.50 million shares. 777,776 were reported by Stifel Fin Corp. Ingalls Snyder Lc, New York-based fund reported 7,435 shares. Rampart Invest Mgmt Co Limited Liability Company holds 51,506 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Com reported 0.05% in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). Lpl Fincl Limited Company invested in 0.02% or 238,368 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). Oakbrook Investments Limited, Illinois-based fund reported 67,750 shares. Proshare Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.04% in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). Parus (Uk) Limited has 911,010 shares for 9.54% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold EBAY shares while 230 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 711.61 million shares or 3.89% less from 740.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Seizert Capital Ptnrs Limited Liability Corporation reported 1.16% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). The Switzerland-based Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.08% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas has 582,662 shares. Morgan Stanley, New York-based fund reported 1.32 million shares. Earnest Partners Ltd Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Aperio Grp Limited Liability Company holds 613,760 shares. Cordasco holds 0% or 100 shares in its portfolio. Natixis accumulated 312,282 shares. Anchor Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 267,147 shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0.73% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). 114,827 were reported by Amalgamated Bancorporation. Parametric Port Associate Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Amer Group stated it has 412,039 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Sol Cap Comm has 20,675 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Limited has 450 shares.

Analysts await eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.51 EPS, up 18.60% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.43 per share. EBAY’s profit will be $427.77 million for 19.04 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual EPS reported by eBay Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.56% negative EPS growth.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $232,736 activity.

