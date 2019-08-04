As Twitter (TWTR) Market Valuation Rose, Ardevora Asset Management Llp Boosted Its Holding; Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) Stake Held by Family Management Corp

Family Management Corp increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) by 90.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Family Management Corp bought 4,087 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.57% . The hedge fund held 8,603 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.53 million, up from 4,516 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Family Management Corp who had been investing in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $4.19 during the last trading session, reaching $305.24. About 506,498 shares traded. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) has declined 17.97% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.97% the S&P500. Some Historical REGN News: 10/03/2018 – REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS AND SANOFI SAY WILL OFFER LOWER NET PRICE FOR PRALUENT CHOLESTEROL DRUG FOR HIGHEST-RISK PATIENTS; 10/05/2018 – @JimCramer vets biotech giants Biogen, Celgene, Gilead and Regeneron for positive prospects; 31/05/2018 – CLEARSIDE BIOMEDICAL INC – SUPRACHOROIDAL CLS-TA USED TOGETHER WITH INTRAVITREAL EYLEA WAS GENERALLY WELL TOLERATED; 10/03/2018 – Regeneron/Sanofi offer new Praluent pricing to break reimbursement logjam; 12/03/2018 – Regeneron CEO Leonard Schleifer says the biotech firm will lower the price of Praluent so long as insurers increase access to patients; 19/03/2018 – REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS – EXPECT U.S. REGULATORY SUBMISSION FOR DIABETIC RETINOPATHY LATER THIS YEAR; 16/05/2018 – Positive Phase 3 Trial of DUPIXENT® (dupilumab) in Adolescents with lnadequately Controlled Moderate-to-severe Atopic Dermatitis; 16/05/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI: POSITIVE DATA FOR CEMIPLIMAB; 15/05/2018 – Sectoral Adds Array BioPharma, Exits Regeneron: 13F; 03/04/2018 – REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS INC REGN.O – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY (EMA) HAS ACCEPTED FOR REVIEW AN APPLICATION FOR DUPIXENT

Ardevora Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Twitter Inc (TWTR) by 3.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ardevora Asset Management Llp bought 33,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.69% . The institutional investor held 915,116 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.09M, up from 881,716 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ardevora Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Twitter Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $42.85. About 20.62M shares traded or 54.09% up from the average. Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) has risen 34.83% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.83% the S&P500. Some Historical TWTR News: 10/04/2018 – Smyte Abuse Management Platform Successfully Reduces 80% of Spammers on Zendesk; 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Canada’s Trudeau fights Trump auto import probe; 15/05/2018 – GREENLIGHT CAPITAL – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 17/04/2018 – MSFT, GOOG, TWTR and 1 more: British Prime Minister Theresa May and French President Emmanuel Macron announced a joint campaign that proposes putting legal liability and possible fines on companies for failing to control the presence of jihadist content on their platforms. v; 15/05/2018 – Lamborghinis, long lines welcome crypto fans at ‘Blockchain Week’; 29/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – ABC cancels TV’s ‘Roseanne’ hours after star’s racist ‘ape’ tweet; 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Giuliani bombshell could worsen Trump legal woes; 22/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Delivers First 200/100/50GE Speed Test Capability for the K400 400GE QSFP-DD Test System; 23/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Achieves NAIP Common Criteria Certification for Network Visibility Solutions; 28/03/2018 – Internet firms should do “much much” more to remove illegal content -UK interior minister

Ardevora Asset Management Llp, which manages about $3.83B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY) by 70,800 shares to 185,626 shares, valued at $35.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oaktree Cap Group Llc Unit (NYSE:OAK) by 65,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 846,252 shares, and cut its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE:CMG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.06 in 2018Q4.

Family Management Corp, which manages about $1.27 billion and $231.94 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,898 shares to 27,301 shares, valued at $3.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 22,653 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,342 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).