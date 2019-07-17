As Twitter (Put) (TWTR) Shares Rose, Holder Hap Trading Has Raised Position; Sta Wealth Management Trimmed Its Holding in Idexx Labs (IDXX) as Share Price Rose

Hap Trading Llc increased its stake in Twitter Inc (Put) (TWTR) by 786.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hap Trading Llc bought 279,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 314,800 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.88M, up from 35,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hap Trading Llc who had been investing in Twitter Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $37.92. About 5.80 million shares traded. Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) has risen 13.51% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical TWTR News: 28/03/2018 – Facebook tweaks privacy tools to ease discontent over data leak; 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Giuliani bombshell could worsen Trump legal woes; 29/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – School shooter game provokes outrage in Florida; 22/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Delivers First 200/100/50GE Speed Test Capability for the K400 400GE QSFP-DD Test System; 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Germany woos China trade as Trump tests both; 22/03/2018 – New Twitter followers should sign-up on the website for our contrarian “Strong Sell” research; now is time to play defense. We have the strongest pipeline of short ideas ever; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trump: China trade deal ‘too hard to get done’; 27/03/2018 – Citron short $TWTR. Near-Term target $25 Of all social media, they are most vulnerable to privacy regulation Wait until Senate finds out what Citron has published; 28/03/2018 – Internet firms should do “much much” more to remove illegal content -UK interior minister; 23/04/2018 – 7-Eleven Colors Outside the Lines Offering Free Slurpee Coupons to Elementary Schools Nationwide

Sta Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Idexx Labs Inc (IDXX) by 82.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sta Wealth Management Llc sold 5,988 shares as the company's stock rose 18.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,258 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $281,000, down from 7,246 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sta Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Idexx Labs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $24.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $284.23. About 161,381 shares traded. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) has risen 18.34% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.91% the S&P500.

Sta Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $570.34M and $449.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IUSV) by 100,411 shares to 431,110 shares, valued at $23.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (SUB) by 21,766 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,188 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Mun Bd Fd Inc.

Analysts await IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.36 EPS, up 10.57% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.23 per share. IDXX’s profit will be $116.97 million for 52.25 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.17 actual EPS reported by IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.24% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold IDXX shares while 165 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 72.09 million shares or 2.41% less from 73.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Headinvest Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 35,038 shares. Cambridge Inv Advsrs holds 0.01% or 3,462 shares in its portfolio. Somerville Kurt F stated it has 0.08% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Sei Company reported 0.06% stake. Private Advisor Grp Ltd Liability holds 0.02% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) or 4,156 shares. Chicago Equity Prns Ltd Liability Company accumulated 2,245 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Macquarie Group Limited has 7,125 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Northeast holds 0.04% of its portfolio in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) for 2,211 shares. Stephens Ar holds 0.03% of its portfolio in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) for 6,175 shares. Capital Mngmt accumulated 474,280 shares. Plante Moran Advsrs Llc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Neuberger Berman Group Lc holds 1.50 million shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.02% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Cap Intl Limited Ca stated it has 6,583 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. First Citizens Fincl Bank And Tru has invested 0.19% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 2 sales for $9.56 million activity. 2,405 shares were bought by Kingsley Lawrence D, worth $501,875. TWIGGE GIOVANI sold $208,454 worth of stock.

More notable recent IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "IDEXX (IDXX) Q1 Earnings Top Estimates, EPS Guidance Up – Nasdaq" on May 01, 2019

More notable recent Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: "The Early Reaction To Twitter's Q4 Earnings – Benzinga" on February 07, 2019

Hap Trading Llc, which manages about $1.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 388,313 shares to 24,087 shares, valued at $289,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) by 30,078 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,522 shares, and cut its stake in Altaba Inc (Call).