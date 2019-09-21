As Twitter Com (TWTR) Stock Rose, Essex Investment Management Co Has Boosted Stake by $2.42 Million; Cohen Lawrence B Has Upped Its Abbott Labs (ABT) Stake

Cohen Lawrence B increased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 135.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen Lawrence B bought 4,440 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 7,719 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $649,000, up from 3,279 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen Lawrence B who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $147.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $83.58. About 7.13 million shares traded or 46.77% up from the average. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 19/03/2018 – Abbott’s MitraClip Therapy Receives National Reimbursement in Japan to Treat Patients with Mitral Regurgitation; 26/04/2018 – MEDIA-Abbott India stops importing Xience Alpine stents – Economic Times; 28/03/2018 – Abbott is taking its partnership with a diabetes care start-up one step further; 23/04/2018 – Sanquin Selects Abbott’s “Alinity(TM) S” Solution for Blood and Plasma Screening; 23/03/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES’ ALERE TO PAY $33.2 MILLION TO RESOLVE U.S. JUSTICE DEPARTMENT PROBE; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs 1Q Adj EPS 59c; 19/03/2018 – ABBOTT’S MITRACLIP THERAPY GETS NATIONAL REIMBURSEMENT IN JAPAN; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs 1Q EPS 23c; 18/05/2018 – Texas Gov. Abbott Says 10 Dead, 10 Others Wounded in High School Shooting; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Laboratories Sees Nutrition Uptick — Earnings Review

Essex Investment Management Co Llc increased its stake in Twitter Inc Com (TWTR) by 8150.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Essex Investment Management Co Llc bought 71,238 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.69% . The hedge fund held 72,112 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.52 million, up from 874 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Essex Investment Management Co Llc who had been investing in Twitter Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $43.23. About 19.20M shares traded or 47.83% up from the average. Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) has risen 34.83% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.83% the S&P500. Some Historical TWTR News: 29/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trump works to tweet-tarnish the Mueller probe; 23/04/2018 – 7-Eleven Colors Outside the Lines Offering Free Slurpee Coupons to Elementary Schools Nationwide; 20/04/2018 – TWTR: DROP IN VOLUME IS RESULT OF USERS BEING UNABLE TO TWEET; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trump defends CIA pick after offer to withdraw; 24/05/2018 – Record Number of Attendees Expected at Axon Accelerate, the Third Annual Tech Conference for Public Safety; 21/03/2018 – Germany summons Facebook over user data safety concerns -report; 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Elon Musk takes aim at the media; 21/05/2018 – Qualcomm Introduces Industry’s First 5G NR Solution for Small Cells and Remote Radio Heads; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Martin Sorrell makes comeback after short hiatus; 29/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – School shooter game provokes outrage in Florida

More notable recent Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Medtronic, Other Medtech Providers Could Face Additional Tariffs – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Sanof (SNY), Abbott (ABT) Partner to Integrate Glucose Sensing and Insulin Delivery Technologies – StreetInsider.com” published on September 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “University of California sues Abbott over probiotic – Seeking Alpha” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “At US$78.27, Is It Time To Put Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Abbott Labs Falls 3% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.07, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 46 investors sold ABT shares while 589 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 443 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 0.12% less from 1.26 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Healthcor Mngmt Limited Partnership has invested 3.73% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Deltec Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 149,300 shares. M&R Management Inc invested 0.5% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Investment House holds 0.41% or 46,954 shares. Cap Advisors Inc Ok reported 27,864 shares. Hrt Fincl Ltd Llc stated it has 2,452 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Liability Co has 0.4% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 29,404 shares. Daiwa Securities Group reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). King Wealth has invested 0.26% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Bangor Fincl Bank accumulated 3,634 shares. First Long Island Ltd accumulated 306,392 shares. Jarislowsky Fraser Limited holds 1.09% or 2.15 million shares in its portfolio. Centre Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability invested in 107,470 shares. Putnam Fl Investment owns 1.03% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 152,226 shares. Community Bancshares Na has 0.66% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 40,560 shares.

Cohen Lawrence B, which manages about $144.52M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 2,022 shares to 15,693 shares, valued at $2.90M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Essex Investment Management Co Llc, which manages about $740.27 million and $728.65 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd Shs (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 3,587 shares to 25,049 shares, valued at $3.20M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cutera Inc Com (NASDAQ:CUTR) by 30,978 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 145,677 shares, and cut its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc Com N.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 31 investors sold TWTR shares while 158 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 533.09 million shares or 2.78% more from 518.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) for 516,024 shares. Segment Wealth Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 17,179 shares. San Francisco Sentry Investment Grp Inc (Ca) holds 0.04% or 2,399 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc reported 5.18 million shares. 336,831 are owned by Aperio Limited Liability Corporation. Massachusetts-based Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Limited Liability Partnership Ma has invested 0% in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). Fdx Advsrs Inc holds 0.05% or 33,053 shares in its portfolio. Kentucky Retirement has 0.1% invested in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) for 34,005 shares. 26,000 were reported by Swan Glob Investments Ltd Liability Corp. 1.17M are held by California Public Employees Retirement Systems. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co holds 0% or 2,920 shares in its portfolio. Vigilant Mngmt Lc owns 0% invested in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) for 92 shares. The Massachusetts-based Eaton Vance Mgmt has invested 0.09% in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). Victory Cap Management has 0% invested in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). Ls Lc invested in 17,337 shares.