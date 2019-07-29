As Tutor Perini (TPC) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Signia Capital Management Has Raised Its Stake; Allied Motion Tech (AMOT) Shareholder Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Has Lowered Its Stake by $408,408

Signia Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Tutor Perini Corp (TPC) by 19.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signia Capital Management Llc bought 46,282 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.24% with the market. The institutional investor held 285,053 shares of the general bldg contractors – nonresidential bldgs company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.88 million, up from 238,771 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signia Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tutor Perini Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $653.10M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.77% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $13.02. About 100,039 shares traded. Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC) has declined 18.50% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.93% the S&P500. Some Historical TPC News: 15/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282087 – TPC GROUP PORT NECHES OPERATIONS; 07/05/2018 – Tutor Perini Announces Three Low Bids for Civil Projects Totaling $1 Billion; 10/04/2018 – Monroe Capital Supports Frontenac’s Acquisition of TPC Training and JADE Learning; 02/04/2018 – Renovus Capital Partners Announces the Sale of TPC Training and Jade Learning; 09/05/2018 – TUTOR PERINI 1Q EPS 1C EXCL 25C NEGATIVE ARBITRATION DECISION; 09/05/2018 – TUTOR PERINI 1Q REV. $1.03B, EST. $1.04B; 02/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – RENOVUS CAPITAL PARTNERS ANNOUNCES THE SALE OF TPC TRAINING AND JADE LEARNING; 19/03/2018 – TPC Group Approves Capital Program to Expand Crude C4 Processing Capacity to Meet Growing Feedstock Supply; 13/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282066 – TPC GROUP PORT NECHES OPERATIONS; 09/05/2018 – TUTOR PERINI 1Q BACKLOG $8.5B

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc decreased its stake in Allied Motion Tech (AMOT) by 6.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc sold 12,012 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.72% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 183,421 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.31 million, down from 195,433 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc who had been investing in Allied Motion Tech for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $377.85M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $39.33. About 8,702 shares traded. Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) has declined 23.76% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.19% the S&P500. Some Historical AMOT News: 02/05/2018 – Allied Motion 1Q Rev $76.6M; 02/05/2018 – Allied Motion 1Q EPS 45c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Allied Motion Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMOT); 14/03/2018 Allied Motion 4Q EPS 1c; 25/05/2018 – Allied Motion Presenting at Conference May 30; 02/05/2018 – Allied Motion Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend; 02/05/2018 – Allied Motion Reports Operating Income up 47% on Revenue Growth of 25% in First Quarter 2018; 14/03/2018 – Allied Motion Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 14/03/2018 – Allied Motion Reports Fourth Quarter 2017 Operating Income Doubled on 18% Growth in Revenue; 14/03/2018 – Allied Motion 4Q Included One-Time Costs From Tax Law of 35c/Shr

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.17 in 2018Q4.

Signia Capital Management Llc, which manages about $564.37 million and $82.57 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sterling Construction Co Inc (NASDAQ:STRL) by 25,774 shares to 303,825 shares, valued at $3.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in North Amern Constr Group Ltd by 93,551 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 499,535 shares, and cut its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc.

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc, which manages about $1.82 billion and $687.85 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hill International Inc (NYSE:HIL) by 163,366 shares to 1.93 million shares, valued at $5.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Argan Inc (NYSE:AGX) by 48,686 shares in the quarter, for a total of 222,139 shares, and has risen its stake in Prgx Global Inc (NASDAQ:PRGX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.16 in 2018Q4.