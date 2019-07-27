As Tutor Perini (TPC) Market Value Rose, Holder First Wilshire Securities Management Raised Holding; Rayonier Advanced Matls (RYAM) Holder Spark Investment Management Lowered Stake by $1.02 Million as Market Value Declined

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc increased its stake in Tutor Perini Corp (TPC) by 5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc bought 18,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.24% with the market. The hedge fund held 384,533 shares of the general bldg contractors – nonresidential bldgs company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.60 million, up from 366,233 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc who had been investing in Tutor Perini Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $664.89 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $13.25. About 170,671 shares traded. Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC) has declined 18.50% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.93% the S&P500. Some Historical TPC News: 09/05/2018 – TUTOR PERINI AFFIRMS GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 07/05/2018 – TUTOR PERINI REPORTS THREE LOW BIDS FOR CIVIL PROJECTS OF $1B; 07/05/2018 – TUTOR PERINI – ALL 3 PROJECTS EXPECTED TO BE AWARDED WITHIN 60 DAYS & SHOULD COMMENCE IMMEDIATELY THEREAFTER; 13/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282066 – TPC GROUP PORT NECHES OPERATIONS; 02/04/2018 – RENOVUS CAPITAL PARTNERS REPORTS SALE OF TPC TRAINING & JADE; 07/05/2018 – Tutor Perini Announces Three Low Bids for Civil Projects Totaling $1 Billion; 09/05/2018 – Tutor Perini Backs FY18 EPS $1.90-EPS $2.30; 10/04/2018 – Monroe Capital Supports Frontenac’s Acquisition of TPC Training and JADE Learning; 08/05/2018 – Golf-Spieth decides patience will be a virtue at TPC Sawgrass; 09/05/2018 – TUTOR PERINI 1Q NEW AWARDS $2.2B

Spark Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Rayonier Advanced Matls Inc (RYAM) by 26.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spark Investment Management Llc sold 78,533 shares as the company’s stock declined 42.15% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 220,000 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.98 million, down from 298,533 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spark Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Rayonier Advanced Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $233.56M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.89% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $4.69. About 978,602 shares traded. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) has declined 54.92% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 59.35% the S&P500. Some Historical RYAM News: 17/04/2018 – 13D CONF: MCGUIRE SEES RYAM UPSIDE TO $34-$61/SHARE; 21/04/2018 – DJ Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RYAM); 07/05/2018 – Rayonier Advanced Materials 1Q EPS 38c; 10/04/2018 Rayonier Advanced Materials Announces 2Q 2018 Div of $2.00/Share; 17/04/2018 – CORRECT: MARCATO’S MCGUIRE DISCUSSING RAYONIER ADVANCED; 07/05/2018 – RAYONIER ADVANCED MATERIALS – ANTICIPATES CO WILL SPEND ABOUT $100 MLN TO $110 MLN IN MAINTENANCE CAPITAL EXPENDITURES ACROSS ITS BUSINESSES IN 2018; 15/05/2018 – Bowen Hanes & Company Buys 1.5% Position in Rayonier Advanced; 15/05/2018 – Archer Capital Management Exits Position in Rayonier Advanced; 07/05/2018 – RAYONIER ADVANCED MATERIALS INC – COMPANY ANTICIPATES SPENDING APPROXIMATELY $45 MLN ON “HIGH-RETURN STRATEGIC PROJECTS” IN 2018; 02/05/2018 – Rayonier Advanced Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average

Spark Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.26B and $2.16 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Best Buy Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 289,400 shares to 330,800 shares, valued at $23.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Solid Biosciences Inc by 140,141 shares in the quarter, for a total of 318,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Amicus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FOLD).

Analysts await Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $-0.09 EPS, down 115.00% or $0.69 from last year’s $0.6 per share. After $-0.52 actual EPS reported by Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -82.69% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold TPC shares while 40 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 41.42 million shares or 1.54% more from 40.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern Tru invested in 484,982 shares. Blackrock Incorporated invested in 0% or 2.69M shares. Daiwa Gp Incorporated holds 156,700 shares. Geode Capital Limited Com accumulated 470,668 shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC). California State Teachers Retirement Sys stated it has 57,312 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas invested in 0% or 48,982 shares. Signia Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 5.91% invested in Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC). Morgan Stanley reported 0% stake. Alliancebernstein Lp invested 0.04% in Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC). First Wilshire Securities Mngmt owns 384,533 shares. Commonwealth Bank Of Aus reported 13,900 shares. Hsbc Hldg Public Ltd holds 22,241 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0% or 7,002 shares in its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership invested in 4.18M shares.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $1.49 million activity.