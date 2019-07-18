As Tutor Perini (TPC) Market Valuation Rose, First Wilshire Securities Management Has Upped Its Holding; As Xpo Logistics (XPO) Share Value Declined, Seatown Holdings Has Decreased Its Holding by $745,339

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc increased its stake in Tutor Perini Corp (TPC) by 5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc bought 18,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.24% with the market. The hedge fund held 384,533 shares of the general bldg contractors – nonresidential bldgs company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.60 million, up from 366,233 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc who had been investing in Tutor Perini Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $669.91M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.84% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $13.35. About 240,574 shares traded. Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC) has declined 18.50% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.93% the S&P500. Some Historical TPC News: 09/05/2018 – TUTOR PERINI 1Q EPS 1C EXCL 25C NEGATIVE ARBITRATION DECISION; 02/04/2018 – RENOVUS CAPITAL PARTNERS REPORTS SALE OF TPC TRAINING & JADE; 19/03/2018 – TPC Group Approves Capital Program to Expand Crude C4 Processing Capacity to Meet Growing Feedstock Supply; 09/05/2018 – TUTOR PERINI AFFIRMS GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 13/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282066 – TPC GROUP PORT NECHES OPERATIONS; 09/05/2018 – Tutor Perini Backs FY18 EPS $1.90-EPS $2.30; 09/05/2018 – TPC Group Appoints New Senior Vice President, Operations and Vice President, Technology and Engineering; 09/05/2018 – Tutor Perini Short-Interest Ratio Rises 30% to 16 Days; 15/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282087 – TPC GROUP PORT NECHES OPERATIONS; 22/04/2018 – DJ Tutor Perini Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TPC)

Seatown Holdings decreased its stake in Xpo Logistics Inc (XPO) by 7.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seatown Holdings sold 14,063 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.20% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 162,465 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.73 million, down from 176,528 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seatown Holdings who had been investing in Xpo Logistics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $60.23. About 350,390 shares traded. XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) has declined 46.00% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.43% the S&P500. Some Historical XPO News: 14/05/2018 – Drivers at XPO in Erie, PA Seek Teamster Representation; 02/05/2018 – XPO Logistics 1Q Net $66.9M; 31/05/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS TO INVEST UP TO $90M IN ROAD FLEET IN N. AMERICA; 08/03/2018 – Press Release: XPO Logistics Contract Logistics Site Reaches Safety Milestone; 31/05/2018 – XPO Logistics to Invest Up to $90 Million in Road Fleet in North America; 31/05/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS PLANS TO INVEST UP TO $90M IN ROAD FLEET IN NORTH; 02/05/2018 – XPO Logistics 1Q EPS 50c; 24/04/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Launches New Flexible Distribution Model for Omnichannel Retail and E-Commerce Customers; 09/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Etsy, XPO Logistics and Zebra Technologies; 03/04/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Uses Emerging Technology in Robot Security Program

Analysts await XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.05 EPS, up 7.14% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.98 per share. XPO’s profit will be $96.54 million for 14.34 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual EPS reported by XPO Logistics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 105.88% EPS growth.

Seatown Holdings, which manages about $848.77 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 48,914 shares to 100,198 shares, valued at $15.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 65,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 155,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 82 investors sold XPO shares while 92 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 94 raised stakes. 74.61 million shares or 12.38% less from 85.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northpointe Capital owns 0.62% invested in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) for 36,879 shares. British Columbia Invest Mgmt has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd accumulated 5,886 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt holds 0.02% of its portfolio in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) for 488,256 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Bk Corp has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Clearbridge Invests reported 0.07% of its portfolio in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). 4,510 are owned by Daiwa Group Incorporated. 2,521 are owned by Huntington Commercial Bank. 100 were reported by Advisory Services Limited Com. Venator Capital Ltd stated it has 3.06% of its portfolio in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). New York State Common Retirement Fund invested 0.02% of its portfolio in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Geode Cap Ltd Liability Corp owns 1.08 million shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Parametric Associates Limited Com has invested 0.01% in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.03% or 29,891 shares in its portfolio. The Pennsylvania-based Stevens Capital Mgmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0.05% in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold TPC shares while 40 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 41.42 million shares or 1.54% more from 40.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tci Wealth Advisors invested in 0% or 35 shares. Aqr Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Com, a Connecticut-based fund reported 17,027 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 170 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 0% invested in Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC) for 39,499 shares. Boston Ptnrs reported 0.04% stake. Highbridge Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 20,500 shares. Indexiq Ltd Co holds 0.05% or 91,346 shares in its portfolio. Fmr Limited Co holds 41 shares. State Common Retirement Fund invested in 39,700 shares. Vanguard Grp holds 3.64 million shares or 0% of its portfolio. Quantbot Tech LP reported 17,419 shares. State Street Corp holds 775,092 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Ltd owns 20,735 shares. Aperio Grp Ltd Com, a California-based fund reported 63,788 shares. Wells Fargo Mn stated it has 409,291 shares.

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc, which manages about $648.73M and $293.37M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jacobs Engr Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 4,434 shares to 216,616 shares, valued at $16.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $1.49 million activity.