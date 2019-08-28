As Turquoise Hill Res LTD (TRQ) Stock Value Declined, Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD Trimmed Position by $1.68 Million; Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) Holder Alpine Investment Management Increased Holding by $26.92 Million

Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd decreased its stake in Turquoise Hill Res Ltd (TRQ) by 8.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd sold 1.68M shares as the company’s stock declined 59.42% . The hedge fund held 18.62M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.79 million, down from 20.30M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd who had been investing in Turquoise Hill Res Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $880.80M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.32% or $0.0203 during the last trading session, reaching $0.4501. About 3.10 million shares traded. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) has declined 78.82% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 78.82% the S&P500. Some Historical TRQ News: 17/04/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL:OYU TOLGOI TO PRODUCE 240K-280K OZ GOLD IN ’18; 15/03/2018 – Turquoise Hill announces financial results and review of operations for 2017; 03/05/2018 – Turquoise Hill Board of Directors provides update on shareholder correspondence; 03/05/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL BOARD MET W/ RIO TINTO VIA INDEPENDENT MEMBERS; 03/05/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES – BOARD HAS MET WITH RIO TINTO & DISCUSSED ACTIONS THAT PARTIES CAN & HAVE TAKEN TO ENHANCE THEIR RELATIONSHIP ON OYU TOLGOI MATTERS; 08/05/2018 – Turquoise Hill Resources 1Q EPS 4c; 13/03/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL-REQUEST RELATES TO INVESTIGATION ABOUT “POSSIBLE ABUSE OF POWER” BY OFFICIALS DURING NEGOTIATION OF 2009 OYU TOLGOI INVESTMENT AGREEMENT; 17/04/2018 – Turquoise Hill announces first quarter 2018 production; 08/05/2018 – Turquoise Hill Resources 1Q Net $79.7M; 15/03/2018 – Turquoise Hill Resources 2017 Net $110.9M

Alpine Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) by 22.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Investment Management Llc bought 1.50 million shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% . The hedge fund held 8.06M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $146.55M, up from 6.57M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Vodafone Group Plc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $18.46. About 2.62M shares traded. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 27.20% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 09/05/2018 – UPC Holding BV (“UPC Holding”), UPCB Finance IV Limited (“UPCB lV”) and UPCB Finance Vll Limited (“UPCB Vll”) announce agreement to sell certain assets to Vodafone Group plc (“Vodafone”); 15/05/2018 – Colao to leave Vodafone after 10 years; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone Group to Buy European Assetsfrom Liberty Global; 15/05/2018 – Vodafone Group Margherita Della Valle to Become CFO on July 27; 15/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – GROUP OPERATING PROFIT UP 15.4% TO EUR 4.3 BLN; 29/05/2018 – Portugal antitrust body rejects Altice remedies in Media Capital deal; 15/05/2018 – Vodafone Qatar: VODAFONE QATAR TO INSPIRE A MOVEMENT TO SAY “SHUKRAN” IN THE HOLY MONTH OF RAMADAN – Doha, 15 May 2018:; 15/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – STRONG GROWTH IN ORGANIC ADJUSTED EBITDA, UP 11.8%* TO EUR 14.7 BLN AND EXCEEDING GUIDANCE FOR ‘AROUND 10%’ ORGANIC GROWTH; 09/05/2018 – CASH FROM VODAFONE WOULD GO TO BUYBACKS AT CURRENT LEVELS: CEO; 29/03/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – ANNOUNCES COMPLETION OF SALE OF VODAFONE QATAR

Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd, which manages about $1.99 billion and $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TCK) by 167,012 shares to 2.42 million shares, valued at $55.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Petroleo Brasileiro Sa Petro by 467,193 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.11 million shares, and has risen its stake in Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS).

