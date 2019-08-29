As Turquoise Hill Res LTD (TRQ) Stock Value Declined, Holder Sailingstone Capital Partners Has Decreased Position; Electronic Arts (Call) (EA) Shareholder Laurion Capital Management LP Has Lowered Holding as Valuation Declined

Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Turquoise Hill Res Ltd (TRQ) by 8.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc sold 22.99M shares as the company’s stock declined 59.42% . The institutional investor held 240.18 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $398.70M, down from 263.17 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Turquoise Hill Res Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $925.91M market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $0.0075 during the last trading session, reaching $0.4576. About 3.98 million shares traded. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) has declined 78.82% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 78.82% the S&P500. Some Historical TRQ News: 03/05/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL REVIEWED MATTERS RAISED BY SAILINGSTONE; 15/05/2018 – Capital Group Companies Buys 2.3% Position in Turquoise Hill; 03/05/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES – BOARD HAS MET WITH RIO TINTO & DISCUSSED ACTIONS THAT PARTIES CAN & HAVE TAKEN TO ENHANCE THEIR RELATIONSHIP ON OYU TOLGOI MATTERS; 17/04/2018 – Turquoise Hill announces first quarter 2018 production; 13/03/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL-REQUEST RELATES TO INVESTIGATION ABOUT “POSSIBLE ABUSE OF POWER” BY OFFICIALS DURING NEGOTIATION OF 2009 OYU TOLGOI INVESTMENT AGREEMENT; 17/04/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL:OYU TOLGOI TO PRODUCE 240K-280K OZ GOLD IN ’18; 17/04/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL SAYS 1Q MATERIAL MINED FELL 20.0% Q/Q; 15/03/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES LTD – OPERATING CASH COSTS FOR 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $700 MLN; 29/05/2018 – Turquoise Hill announces retirement of CEO; 07/03/2018 Turquoise Hill Rises for 9 Days; Tied for Longest Rally

Laurion Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (Call) (EA) by 75.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laurion Capital Management Lp sold 206,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The hedge fund held 66,500 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.76 million, down from 272,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laurion Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.76% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $92.4. About 3.49 million shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 19/04/2018 – Electronic Arts Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – FIFA and Electronic Arts Unveil London as FIFA eWorld Cup Grand Final 2018 Location To Crown The World’s Champion Of The World’s Game; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O – FY 2019 NET REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $5.60 BILLION; 20/03/2018 – Drift Racer Vs Gamer: The Ultimate Need For Speed™ Battle; 19/04/2018 – DJ Electronic Arts Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EA); 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC – REVISED ITS LONG-TERM TAX RATE FROM 21% TO 18% PRIMARILY DUE TO CHANGES RESULTING FROM RECENT TAX LEGISLATION IN U.S; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 Net Bookings About $5.55B; 23/05/2018 – EA Announces Battlefield V Launching Worldwide on October 19; 08/05/2018 – Game publisher EA’s first-quarter forecast misses estimates; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O – FY 2019 OPERATING CASH FLOW IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.83 BILLION

