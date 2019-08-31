As Turquoise Hill Res LTD (TRQ) Stock Value Declined, Aviva Plc Has Decreased Stake; Antares Pharma (ATRS) Shareholder Mycio Wealth Partners Decreased Its Position as Market Value Rose

Mycio Wealth Partners Llc decreased its stake in Antares Pharma Inc (ATRS) by 14.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mycio Wealth Partners Llc sold 270,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.42% . The institutional investor held 1.63 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.93M, down from 1.90M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners Llc who had been investing in Antares Pharma Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $523.56M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.70% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $3.24. About 744,676 shares traded. Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) has risen 24.61% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.61% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRS News: 13/03/2018 – Antares Pharma Provides Update Regarding the Cowen and Company 38th Annual Healthcare Conference; 16/04/2018 – Antares Capital Appoints New Heads of Sponsor Coverage and Asset Management, Funding; 27/03/2018 – Antares Capital Supports The Gores Group’s Recapitalization of TurbineAero, Inc; 27/03/2018 – Antares Pharma Anticipates 2Q Resubmission of Xyosted to FD; 05/04/2018 – ANTARES PHARMA- FDA CONSIDERED RESUBMISSION A COMPLETE, CLASS 2 RESPONSE & HAS ASSIGNED USER FEE GOAL DATE OF SEPT. 29, 2018; 08/05/2018 – Antares Pharma at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 22/04/2018 – DJ Antares Pharma Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATRS); 08/05/2018 – ANTARES PHARMA 1Q LOSS/SHR 4C, EST. LOSS/SHR 3C; 05/04/2018 – ANTARES PHARMA- ANNOUNCED FDA ACKNOWLEDGED RECEIPT OF RESUBMISSION TO CRL RECEIVED IN CONNECTION WITH XYOSTED NEW DRUG APPLICATION; 30/05/2018 – Antares Pharma Announces Receipt of Third lnstallment From Sale of ZOMAJET™ Needle-Free Delivery System

Aviva Plc decreased its stake in Turquoise Hill Res Ltd (TRQ) by 50.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aviva Plc sold 405,541 shares as the company’s stock declined 59.42% . The institutional investor held 391,035 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $642,000, down from 796,576 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aviva Plc who had been investing in Turquoise Hill Res Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $901.34M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.0036 during the last trading session, reaching $0.4404. About 5.07M shares traded. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) has declined 78.82% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 78.82% the S&P500. Some Historical TRQ News: 28/03/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors, Turquoise Hill Resources, FactSet; 15/03/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES LTD – QTRLY SILVER PRODUCTION IN CONCENTRATES 285000 OUNCES VS 273000 OUNCES; 15/03/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES LTD – PRODUCTION FROM FIRST DRAW BELL REMAINS PLANNED FOR MID-2020 AND SUSTAINABLE FIRST PRODUCTION IN 2021; 03/05/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES LTD – DISCUSSIONS WITH RIO TINTO HAVE BEEN “CONSTRUCTIVE AND ARE ONGOING”; 13/03/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL-REQUEST RELATES TO INVESTIGATION ABOUT “POSSIBLE ABUSE OF POWER” BY OFFICIALS DURING NEGOTIATION OF 2009 OYU TOLGOI INVESTMENT AGREEMENT; 29/05/2018 – Turquoise Hill Resources Chief Executive Officer Jeff Tygesen to Retire Effective July 1; 15/03/2018 – Turquoise Hill Resources 2017 Net $110.9M; 15/03/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL 4Q REV. $251.7M, EST. $252.6M; 17/04/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL:OYU TOLGOI TO PRODUCE 240K-280K OZ GOLD IN ’18; 08/05/2018 – Turquoise Hill Resources 1Q Rev $245.6M

