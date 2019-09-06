As Turquoise Hill Res LTD (TRQ) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Anchor Bolt Capital LP Decreased Position; Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Holder Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Upped Its Holding

Anchor Bolt Capital Lp decreased its stake in Turquoise Hill Res Ltd (TRQ) by 39.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp sold 5.07M shares as the company’s stock declined 59.42% . The hedge fund held 7.91M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.13 million, down from 12.98M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp who had been investing in Turquoise Hill Res Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $840.34M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $0.0059 during the last trading session, reaching $0.4216. About 4.83M shares traded. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) has declined 78.82% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 78.82% the S&P500. Some Historical TRQ News: 14/03/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES LTD – ISSUES LETTER TO SHAREHOLDERS REGARDING MEETING WITH SAILINGSTONE CAPITAL PARTNERS; 28/03/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors, Turquoise Hill Resources, FactSet; 08/05/2018 – Turquoise Hill Resources 1Q EPS 4c; 29/05/2018 – Turquoise Hill announces retirement of CEO; 15/03/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES LTD – QTRLY SILVER PRODUCTION IN CONCENTRATES 285000 OUNCES VS 273000 OUNCES; 15/03/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES LTD – PRODUCTION FROM FIRST DRAW BELL REMAINS PLANNED FOR MID-2020 AND SUSTAINABLE FIRST PRODUCTION IN 2021; 14/03/2018 – Turquoise Hill Bd of Directors Issues Letter to Hldrs; 13/03/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL-REQUEST RELATES TO INVESTIGATION ABOUT “POSSIBLE ABUSE OF POWER” BY OFFICIALS DURING NEGOTIATION OF 2009 OYU TOLGOI INVESTMENT AGREEMENT; 08/03/2018 – Turquoise Hill Rises for 10 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 15/03/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES LTD – CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR 2018 ON A CASH-BASIS ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $150 MLN FOR OPEN-PIT OPERATIONS

Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 40.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc bought 5,261 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 18,115 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.48 million, up from 12,854 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $217.58B market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $2.86 during the last trading session, reaching $229.59. About 4.20M shares traded or 16.24% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth names former GSK CEO Andrew Witty as Optum head; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH 1Q ADJ EPS $3.04, EST. $2.89; BOOSTS YEAR FORECAST; 04/04/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Launches Step Up for Better Health Sweepstakes with GHR to Encourage Walking and Support Boys & Girls Clubs; 28/03/2018 – AMERICAN RENAL ASSOCIATES – CO’S UNIT & ITS UNIT ARE DEFENDANTS IN A LAWSUIT INITIALLY FILED ON JULY 1, 2016 BY 3 AFFILIATES OF UNITEDHEALTH GROUP; 01/05/2018 – United Health Products Expands Animal Testing for HemoStyp® in Support of PMA Application, Human Trials to Follow; 13/03/2018 – UNITED HEALTH PRODUCTS GETS CE MARK APPROVAL FOR HEMOSTYP®; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Sees FY Adj EPS $12.40-Adj EPS $12.65; 14/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH IS SAID TO DROP OUT OF BIDDING FOR ENVISION HEALTH; 16/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Group Inc expected to post earnings of $2.90 a share – Earnings Preview; 02/04/2018 – Humana, MultiPlan, Optum, Quest, UnitedHealth Launch Blockchain Pilot Program

Anchor Bolt Capital Lp, which manages about $849.21 million and $1.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Graphic Packaging Hldg Co (NYSE:GPK) by 115,692 shares to 2.62M shares, valued at $33.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Axle & Mfg Hldgs In (NYSE:AXL) by 1.56M shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.20M shares, and has risen its stake in Arch Coal Inc.

