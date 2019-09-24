As Turquoise Hill Res LTD (TRQ) Stock Price Declined, Anchor Bolt Capital LP Has Trimmed Its Holding by $2.16 Million; Citigroup (C) Holder Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has Lowered Its Position by $41.82 Million as Valuation Rose

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 5.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership sold 597,473 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 10.44M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $730.83 million, down from 11.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $153.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.39% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $67.89. About 13.87M shares traded or 0.54% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 18/05/2018 – Citigroup Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – JPMorgan, Citi Lobby GOP Lawmakers to Relax Swap Rules; 26/04/2018 – CITIGROUP CEO CORBAT DISCLOSES DEPARTURES IN INTERNAL MEMO; 14/05/2018 – Emerging Market Bond Sales Up 12% in 2018, Citi Leads; 06/03/2018 – CITI HAS A SHOT AT $1 BILLION IN EQUITIES REV IN 1Q: GERSPACH; 12/04/2018 – NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV NXPI.O : CITIGROUP SAYS THERE IS SOME POTENTIAL FOR QCOM DEAL TO BREAK DUE TO APPROVAL FROM CHINA GIVEN THE TRADE WAR; 15/03/2018 – Citi launches a Facebook Messenger ‘chatbot’; 12/04/2018 – TD AMERITRADE HOLDING CORP AMTD.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $61; 27/03/2018 – Citigroup Presenting at Conference Apr 20; 09/05/2018 – Noble Corp at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference May 15

Anchor Bolt Capital Lp decreased its stake in Turquoise Hill Res Ltd (TRQ) by 27.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp sold 2.16 million shares as the company’s stock declined 59.42% . The hedge fund held 5.75M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.13 million, down from 7.91M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp who had been investing in Turquoise Hill Res Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.89% or $0.0238 during the last trading session, reaching $0.5102. About 4.95M shares traded. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) has declined 78.82% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 78.82% the S&P500. Some Historical TRQ News: 15/03/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES LTD – CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR 2018 ON A CASH-BASIS ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $150 MLN FOR OPEN-PIT OPERATIONS; 03/05/2018 – Turquoise Hill Board of Directors provides update on shareholder correspondence; 15/03/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES – CAPEX FOR 2018 ON A CASH-BASIS ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.1 BLN TO $1.2 BLN FOR UNDERGROUND DEVELOPMENT; 15/03/2018 – Turquoise Hill Resources 2017 Rev $939.8M; 15/03/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL 4Q EPS 3.0C, EST. 0.3C; 15/03/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES LTD – OPERATING CASH COSTS FOR 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $700 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Capital Group Companies Buys 2.3% Position in Turquoise Hill; 29/05/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES LTD TRQ.TO SAYS CEO JEFF TYGESEN TO RETIRE; 17/04/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL SAYS 1Q MATERIAL MINED FELL 20.0% Q/Q; 03/05/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES – BOARD HAS UNDERTAKEN A REVIEW OF MATTERS RAISED BY SAILINGSTONE CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC IN ITS FEBRUARY 1, 2018 LETTER

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership, which manages about $54.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vericel Corp by 240,101 shares to 460,422 shares, valued at $8.70 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lions Gate Entmnt Corp by 2.18M shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.04M shares, and has risen its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALXN).

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “7 Upcoming IPOs for September – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How to Trade Bank of America Stock as It Approaches Resistance – Yahoo Finance” published on September 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “6 Cheap Stocks With a Margin of Safety – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Citibank August credit-card charge-off rate improves – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “3 Beaten-Down Bank Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.98 earnings per share, up 13.79% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.47 billion for 8.57 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.20% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Retirement Of Alabama stated it has 2.01M shares. Heritage Wealth Advisors reported 0% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Thompson Inv holds 134,018 shares or 1.83% of its portfolio. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc reported 20,798 shares. Merian Global Invsts (Uk) stated it has 53,875 shares. Centurylink Management has 40,817 shares for 1.12% of their portfolio. Gulf Fincl Bank (Uk) has invested 0.65% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Farmers National Bank stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Mariner Llc stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Minnesota-based Jnba Financial Advsrs has invested 0.01% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Redwood Capital Mgmt Limited reported 3.68% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Kempen Cap Mgmt Nv invested in 2,160 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Great Lakes Llc accumulated 912,376 shares or 1.39% of the stock. Davis Limited Liability Co has invested 2.22% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Lourd Cap Ltd Liability Co, California-based fund reported 6,196 shares.

Anchor Bolt Capital Lp, which manages about $849.21M and $1.04B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Keane Group Inc by 745,756 shares to 1.01 million shares, valued at $6.80M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM) by 223,214 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.16M shares, and has risen its stake in Mcdermott Intl Inc.

More notable recent Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Turquoise Hill announces 2019 financial guidance and provides underground development update – GlobeNewswire” on February 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Turquoise Hill: Mr. Market Should Not Run Down The Long Investor – Seeking Alpha” published on May 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Turquoise Hill plunges to all-time lows on Oyu Tolgoi troubles – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Here’s Why Turquoise Hill Resources Tumbled Today – Motley Fool” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Turquoise Hill: Major Problems At Oyu Tolgoi – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 17, 2019.