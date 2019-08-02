As Turquoise Hill Res LTD (TRQ) Share Value Declined, Pentwater Capital Management LP Increased by $36.05 Million Its Position; Sands Capital Management Upped Its Abiomed (ABMD) Stake by $127.96 Million; Valuation Rose

Sands Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Abiomed Inc (ABMD) by 52.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sands Capital Management Llc bought 448,988 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.54% . The institutional investor held 1.30 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $371.65 million, up from 852,360 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sands Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Abiomed Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.49% or $5.11 during the last trading session, reaching $199.76. About 632,616 shares traded. Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) has declined 21.85% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ABMD News: 30/03/2018 – ABIOMED TO NAME NEW CFO TODD A. TRAPP; 03/04/2018 – OPSENS’ TECHNOLOGY GRANTED FDA APPROVAL IN ABIOMED’S IMPELLA CARDIAC PUMP®; 14/05/2018 – Winslow Capital Buys New 1.8% Position in Abiomed; 02/04/2018 – Abiomed Receives FDA Approval for Impella CP(R) With SmartAssist(TM) and Optical Sensor; 23/04/2018 – DJ ABIOMED Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ABMD); 05/04/2018 – ABIOMED ANNOUNCES EUROPEAN APPROVAL (CE MARKING) FOR IMPELLA 5.5(TM) AND FIRST PATIENT TREATED AT UNIVERSITY HEART CENTER HAMBURG; 30/03/2018 – Abiomed to Appoint New Chief Financial Officer Todd A. Trapp; 03/05/2018 – Abiomed 4Q EPS 80c; 03/05/2018 – Abiomed 4Q Net $36.8M; 08/03/2018 DOJ Contends Abiomed Sought to Induce Physicians to Use Pumps

Pentwater Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Turquoise Hill Res Ltd (TRQ) by 23.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pentwater Capital Management Lp bought 36.05M shares as the company’s stock declined 59.42% . The hedge fund held 187.86 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $311.85 million, up from 151.81M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pentwater Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Turquoise Hill Res Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.48% or $0.0184 during the last trading session, reaching $0.5108. About 5.24 million shares traded. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) has declined 78.82% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 78.82% the S&P500. Some Historical TRQ News: 08/05/2018 – Turquoise Hill Resources 1Q Rev $245.6M; 14/03/2018 – Turquoise Hill Board of Directors issues letter to shareholders; 08/05/2018 – Turquoise Hill Resources 1Q Net $79.7M; 28/03/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors, Turquoise Hill Resources, FactSet; 29/05/2018 – Turquoise Hill announces retirement of CEO; 03/05/2018 – Turquoise Hill Board of Directors provides update on shareholder correspondence; 15/03/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES LTD – OPERATING CASH COSTS FOR 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $700 MLN; 15/03/2018 – Turquoise Hill announces financial results and review of operations for 2017; 17/04/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL COPPER PRODUCTION DOWN 14.3%, GOLD UP 20%; 08/03/2018 – Turquoise Hill Rises for 10 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO

Sands Capital Management Llc, which manages about $42.07 billion and $32.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Incyte Corp (NASDAQ:INCY) by 23,600 shares to 4.34 million shares, valued at $373.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 268,795 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.08M shares, and cut its stake in Monster Beverage Corp.

Pentwater Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.28B and $7.93B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Electric Co (Call) by 60,000 shares to 40,000 shares, valued at $400,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bunge Limited (Call) by 40,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 90,000 shares, and cut its stake in Elanco Animal Health Inc.