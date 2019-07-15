As Turquoise Hill Res LTD (TRQ) Share Price Declined, Sailingstone Capital Partners Trimmed by $22.99 Million Its Holding; Leidos Hldgs (LDOS) Shareholder Gradient Investments Decreased Stake by $1.25 Million

Gradient Investments Llc decreased its stake in Leidos Hldgs Inc (LDOS) by 13.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gradient Investments Llc sold 19,495 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.62% with the market. The institutional investor held 127,540 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.17M, down from 147,035 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gradient Investments Llc who had been investing in Leidos Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $82.27. About 50,767 shares traded. Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) has risen 20.47% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical LDOS News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Leidos Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LDOS); 29/05/2018 – Leidos Climbs into Top 300 in 2018 Fortune 500 List; 05/03/2018 – LEIDOS HOLDINGS INC – GSA’S SINGLE-AWARD FOLLOW-ON TASK ORDER HAS A ONE-YEAR BASE PERIOD OF PERFORMANCE AND TOTAL CONTRACT VALUE OF ABOUT $230 MLN; 28/03/2018 – GAO: Bid Protest – Leidos Innovations Corporation B-415514,B-415514.2,B-415514.3: Jan 18, 2018; 20/04/2018 – New home, but same worries, as NATO moves into glass and steel HQ; 06/03/2018 – Leidos launches SkyLine-X™ Air Traffic Management system; 14/03/2018 – LEIDOS HOLDINGS INC – CONTRACT HAS TWO-YEAR BASE PERIOD OF PERFORMANCE, TWO ONE-YEAR OPTIONS, AND POTENTIAL VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY $472 MLN; 26/03/2018 – LEIDOS – THE CONTRACT HAS A ONE-YEAR BASE PERIOD OF PERFORMANCE, FIVE ONE-YEAR OPTIONS, AND A TOTAL CONTRACT VALUE OF ABOUT $112 MLN; 07/03/2018 – U.S. Army Selects Leidos to Continue Geospatial Intelligence Support with $200 Million Contract; 07/05/2018 – LEIDOS – TASK ORDERS WILL BE EXECUTED OVER NEXT FIVE AND A HALF YEARS AT TOTAL CONTRACT VALUE OF ABOUT $250 MLN

Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Turquoise Hill Res Ltd (TRQ) by 8.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc sold 22.99M shares as the company’s stock declined 22.89% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 240.18M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $398.70M, down from 263.17 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Turquoise Hill Res Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.005 during the last trading session, reaching $1.085. About 418,271 shares traded. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) has declined 56.61% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.04% the S&P500. Some Historical TRQ News: 08/05/2018 – Turquoise Hill Resources 1Q Net $79.7M; 14/03/2018 – Turquoise Hill Bd of Directors Issues Letter to Hldrs; 03/05/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES LTD – DISCUSSIONS WITH RIO TINTO HAVE BEEN “CONSTRUCTIVE AND ARE ONGOING”; 15/03/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES LTD – OPERATING CASH COSTS FOR 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $700 MLN; 29/05/2018 – Turquoise Hill announces retirement of CEO; 15/03/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL 4Q EPS 3.0C, EST. 0.3C; 15/03/2018 – Turquoise Hill Resources 2017 Rev $939.8M; 15/03/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES LTD – QTRLY SILVER PRODUCTION IN CONCENTRATES 285000 OUNCES VS 273000 OUNCES; 28/03/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors, Turquoise Hill Resources, FactSet; 03/05/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES – BOARD HAS MET WITH RIO TINTO & DISCUSSED ACTIONS THAT PARTIES CAN & HAVE TAKEN TO ENHANCE THEIR RELATIONSHIP ON OYU TOLGOI MATTERS

Gradient Investments Llc, which manages about $696.72M and $1.55B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Index Shs Fds (CWI) by 16,520 shares to 26,068 shares, valued at $944,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Index Shs Fds (GMM) by 389,323 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.20 million shares, and has risen its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold LDOS shares while 115 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 104.88 million shares or 3.02% less from 108.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sg Americas Securities Lc owns 9,801 shares. Alpine Woods Capital Limited Com stated it has 0.39% of its portfolio in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). Jefferies Gru Llc has invested 0% in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). Gotham Asset Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 7,196 shares. Proffitt And Goodson has invested 0.43% in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 11,228 shares. Virginia-based Bb&T Ltd has invested 0.18% in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). First Manhattan, a New York-based fund reported 781 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 239,756 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Fil Limited accumulated 2.96 million shares. Gam Ag, a Switzerland-based fund reported 13,971 shares. Edge Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability reported 700 shares stake. Tci Wealth Advsrs owns 0.01% invested in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) for 185 shares. Retirement Sys Of Alabama has 190,264 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Charles Schwab Inv Incorporated holds 696,653 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio.