As Turquoise Hill Res LTD (TRQ) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Sailingstone Capital Partners Has Cut Position by $32.54 Million; Brown Advisory Stake in Zynga (ZNGA) Boosted as Shares Rose

Brown Advisory Inc increased its stake in Zynga Inc (ZNGA) by 4.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Advisory Inc bought 316,884 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.79% . The institutional investor held 7.73 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $47.40 million, up from 7.42 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Advisory Inc who had been investing in Zynga Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.54B market cap company. The stock increased 2.75% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $5.97. About 10.77 million shares traded. Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) has risen 66.15% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 66.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ZNGA News: 02/05/2018 – ZYNGA 1Q ADJ. EBITDA $37.9M, EST. $32.0M; 2Q VIEW ABOVE EST; 15/03/2018 – ZYNGA COO MATTHEW BROMBERG JOINS FITBIT BOARD; 15/05/2018 – Blimey! Words With Friends adds British slang for royal wedding; 02/05/2018 – Zynga Sees 2Q Rev $208M; 06/03/2018 – Buying Tesla, Zynga, Selling Alibaba, Chipotle — Barrons.com; 30/05/2018 – ‘Words with Friends’ maker Zynga buys Gram Games for $250 mln; 27/03/2018 – Zynga Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Zynga: Pincus’ Share Conversion Establishes Voting Rights Parity for All Zynga Shareholders; 18/04/2018 – Zynga to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial Results on May 2, 2018; 02/05/2018 – BNN: Zynga Founder Mark Pincus Cancels His Super-Voting Share Power

Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Turquoise Hill Res Ltd (TRQ) by 13.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc sold 32.54M shares as the company’s stock declined 59.42% . The institutional investor held 207.64 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $257.47M, down from 240.18M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Turquoise Hill Res Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $939.53 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.56% or $0.0164 during the last trading session, reaching $0.4441. About 1.82M shares traded. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) has declined 78.82% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 78.82% the S&P500. Some Historical TRQ News: 08/05/2018 – Turquoise Hill Resources 1Q Rev $245.6M; 28/03/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors, Turquoise Hill Resources, FactSet; 03/05/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES LTD – DISCUSSIONS WITH RIO TINTO HAVE BEEN “CONSTRUCTIVE AND ARE ONGOING”; 15/03/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES LTD – QTRLY COPPER PRODUCTION IN CONCENTRATES 45300 TONNES VS 45500 TONNES; 17/04/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL SAYS 1Q MATERIAL MINED FELL 20.0% Q/Q; 03/05/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES – BOARD HAS UNDERTAKEN A REVIEW OF MATTERS RAISED BY SAILINGSTONE CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC IN ITS FEBRUARY 1, 2018 LETTER; 14/03/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES LTD – ISSUES LETTER TO SHAREHOLDERS REGARDING MEETING WITH SAILINGSTONE CAPITAL PARTNERS; 29/05/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES – BOARD IS IN PROCESS OF CONSIDERING SUITABLE CEO CANDIDATES, INCLUDING THOSE FROM RIO TINTO; 29/05/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL REPORTS RETIREMENT OF CEO; 14/03/2018 – Turquoise Hill Board of Directors issues letter to shareholders

Investors sentiment increased to 2.47 in 2019 Q2. Its up 1.24, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 21 investors sold ZNGA shares while 49 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 94 raised stakes. 633.35 million shares or 2.77% less from 651.42 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fiera Capital Corporation accumulated 0.14% or 6.20 million shares. Csat Inv Advisory Limited Partnership stated it has 0.01% in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Oz Management Lp invested in 0.01% or 372,100 shares. Moreover, Arrowgrass Capital Prtnrs (Us) Ltd Partnership has 0.27% invested in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Morgan Stanley has 1.03 million shares for 0% of their portfolio. First Quadrant LP Ca owns 8,227 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bartlett And Ltd Liability Corp reported 0% stake. 19,550 are held by Chesapeake Asset Ltd. Nomura Holdings holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) for 325,130 shares. Polar Asset Management Ptnrs Inc accumulated 0.04% or 383,100 shares. Principal Group Incorporated has invested 0% in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.09% in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Robeco Institutional Asset Bv has invested 0% in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Federated Pa has invested 0% of its portfolio in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Wellington Mgmt Gp Llp stated it has 1.55M shares.

Brown Advisory Inc, which manages about $34.95B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 62,042 shares to 521,422 shares, valued at $13.73 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 5,109 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,439 shares, and cut its stake in Roan Res Inc.

