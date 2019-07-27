As Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri (TKC) Stock Value Declined, Nwq Investment Management Company Lifted Stake by $965,245; Mcclain Value Management Increased Its Stake in Knowles (KN) by $1.04 Million

Mcclain Value Management Llc increased its stake in Knowles Corp (KN) by 20.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcclain Value Management Llc bought 61,057 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 351,942 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.21 million, up from 290,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcclain Value Management Llc who had been investing in Knowles Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.82B market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $20.01. About 1.96 million shares traded or 155.16% up from the average. Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN) has risen 24.26% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.83% the S&P500. Some Historical KN News: 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 12C TO 16C, EST. 14C; 02/05/2018 – Knowles Corp.: Jean-Pierre Ergas Resigns From Board of Directors; 19/03/2018 – Solange Knowles to be Honored by Parsons; 29/05/2018 – Knowles Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Knowles Sees 2Q Adj EPS 12c-Adj EPS 16c; 06/04/2018 – CAFC: KNOWLES ELECTRONICS LLC v. IANCU [OPINION] – Appeal #16-1954 – 2018-04-06; 16/05/2018 – Knowles Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Knowles Corp.: Size of the Board Reduced From 10 to Nine Directors; 26/04/2018 – Knowles Sees 2Q EPS 0c-EPS 4c; 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES 1Q ADJ EPS 11C, EST. 12C

Nwq Investment Management Company Llc increased its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri (TKC) by 17.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nwq Investment Management Company Llc bought 193,049 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.08% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.28 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.87M, up from 1.09 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nwq Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.14B market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $5.76. About 537,072 shares traded or 14.78% up from the average. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) has declined 38.48% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.91% the S&P500. Some Historical TKC News: 11/04/2018 – Fitch Believes Turkcell Would Have a Strong Propensity to Support TFS; 24/04/2018 – TURKCELL 1Q NET INCOME 500.8M LIRAS, EST. 608.7M LIRAS; 11/04/2018 – Fitch Revises Turkcell Finansman’s Outlook to Stable; Affirms at ‘BB+’; 22/03/2018 – Turkcell will sell units in Kazakhstan and Moldova this year -CEO; 24/04/2018 – Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri: First Quarter 2018 Results; 22/03/2018 – TURKCELL CEO SAYS THINKS COMPANY’S UNITS IN KAZAKHSTAN AND MOLDOVA WILL BE SOLD THIS YEAR; 11/04/2018 – Fitch: Rating Action Follows Recent Outlook Revision of TFS’s Parent Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri; 02/04/2018 – Turkcell’s “lnvestment Grade” Status Affirmed Twice in a Week; 29/03/2018 – Telia Company: Turkcell General Assembly meeting approved dividends proposal shareholders in Turkcell Holding represented on Turkcells board; 07/05/2018 – Turkey Produces Its Own Base Station, Turkcell Deploys It to Bring 4.5G to Rural Anatolia

Nwq Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $13.77B and $4.60 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hooker Furniture Corp (NASDAQ:HOFT) by 38,082 shares to 1.41 million shares, valued at $40.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Firstenergy Corp (NYSE:FE) by 151,358 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.56M shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.