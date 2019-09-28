As Tupperware Brands (TUP) Stock Value Declined, Cove Street Capital Has Boosted Its Stake; Spark Investment Management Stake in Deluxe (DLX) Has Trimmed by $1.73 Million

Cove Street Capital Llc increased its stake in Tupperware Brands Corp (TUP) by 6.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cove Street Capital Llc bought 28,595 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.61% . The hedge fund held 468,659 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.92 million, up from 440,064 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cove Street Capital Llc who had been investing in Tupperware Brands Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $768.96 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $15.76. About 573,871 shares traded. Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) has declined 58.68% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.68% the S&P500. Some Historical TUP News: 25/04/2018 – Tupperware Sees FY Adj EPS $4.52-Adj EPS $4.67; 09/04/2018 – TUPPERWARE BRANDS – GLOBAL INTANGIBLE LOW-TAXED INCOME TAX EXPECTED TO NEGATIVELY IMPACT FY SHR BY 35 CENTS VS PREVIOUS GUIDANCE; 09/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: TUP, PAY, NKE & more; 25/04/2018 – Tupperware Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.14-Adj EPS $1.19; 25/04/2018 – TUPPERWARE BRANDS CORP TUP.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.72 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – TUPPERWARE BRANDS CORP – FOR FULL YEAR, SALES ARE EXPECTED TO BE EVEN TO DOWN LOW SINGLE DIGITS IN DOLLARS AND LOCAL CURRENCY IN NORTH AMERICA; 25/04/2018 – TUPPERWARE BRANDS CORP – SEES FY SHR $3.98 TO $4.13; 09/05/2018 – TUPPERWARE BRANDS CORP TUP.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.68/SHR; 09/04/2018 – Tupperware Expects No Change From Prior Estiamtes in 2nd Half; 09/05/2018 – PATRICIA STITZEL ASSUMES ROLE AS PRESIDENT, CEO OF TUPPERWARE B

Spark Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Deluxe Corp (DLX) by 26.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spark Investment Management Llc sold 43,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.52% . The hedge fund held 122,600 shares of the publishing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.98M, down from 165,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spark Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Deluxe Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.94% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $48.88. About 389,494 shares traded or 19.26% up from the average. Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) has declined 24.35% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.35% the S&P500. Some Historical DLX News: 26/04/2018 – Deluxe Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Deluxe Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 16/03/2018 Deluxe Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Zebra Technologies, Deluxe, Veeco Instruments, Wingstop, Superior Industries Internatio; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE CORP – A CEO SUCCESSION COMMITTEE OF THE BOARD HAS BEEN FORMED TO LEAD CEO SUCCESSION PROCESS; 09/05/2018 – Deluxe Corp Acquires LogoMix for $43M in an All-Cash Transaction; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE CORP – SEES 2018 DILUTED GAAP EPS FROM $5.52 TO $5.72; 26/04/2018 – Deluxe Corp 1Q Rev $491.9M; 26/04/2018 – Deluxe Corp Sees 2018 Rev $2.07B-$2.09B; 09/05/2018 – DELUXE CORP – ACQUIRED LOGOMIX FOR $43 MLN IN AN ALL CASH TRANSACTION

Since July 26, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $562,354 activity. CLONINGER KRISS III also bought $59,985 worth of Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) shares.

Cove Street Capital Llc, which manages about $763.78M and $775.11 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Henry Schein Inc (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 9,811 shares to 130,989 shares, valued at $9.16M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in The Bank Of New York Mellon Co (NYSE:BK) by 11,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 107,815 shares, and cut its stake in Reading International Inc (NASDAQ:RDI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 45 investors sold TUP shares while 65 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 37.57 million shares or 2.77% less from 38.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wright Serv reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP). Legal & General Plc invested in 0% or 75,291 shares. D E Shaw And Company reported 0.01% in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP). State Street holds 0% of its portfolio in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) for 1.57 million shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP). Victory Cap Mgmt Inc has invested 0% in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP). Prudential Public Ltd Co invested in 485,500 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0% or 75,134 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 392,335 shares in its portfolio. Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 15,610 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 33,076 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Carroll Finance Inc has 0% invested in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP). Fmr Ltd Company has invested 0% in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP). Sei owns 16,995 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Pnc Fin Service Group Inc accumulated 3,193 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 29 investors sold DLX shares while 81 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 37.17 million shares or 0.21% less from 37.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Burney holds 10,564 shares. Minerva Advsrs Ltd Co stated it has 0.76% of its portfolio in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX). Alberta Inv Corp reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX). Lipe And Dalton owns 13,200 shares or 0.38% of their US portfolio. Sg Americas Limited Liability Corp reported 30,250 shares stake. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 11,084 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Signaturefd Ltd Liability invested 0.01% in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX). Cwm Limited Liability owns 25 shares. Blackrock stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX). 582,620 were reported by Century. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company has 20,579 shares. Captrust Finance Advsrs reported 2,703 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co accumulated 44,269 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Spark Mngmt Lc, New York-based fund reported 122,600 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys has 31,671 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.65 earnings per share, up 21.32% or $0.29 from last year’s $1.36 per share. DLX’s profit will be $70.82M for 7.41 P/E if the $1.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.52 actual earnings per share reported by Deluxe Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.55% EPS growth.

Spark Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.26 billion and $1.44B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Solarwinds Corp by 24,601 shares to 70,601 shares, valued at $1.29M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Servisfirst Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:SFBS) by 41,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 59,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Clovis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:CLVS).

