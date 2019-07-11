As Tupperware Brands (TUP) Share Value Declined, Huber Capital Management Lowered Its Stake by $6.50 Million; Amazon Com (Call) (AMZN) Stock Rose While Sigma Planning Cut Its Holding by $1.96 Million

Huber Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Tupperware Brands Corp (TUP) by 28.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Huber Capital Management Llc sold 260,022 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.84% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 643,706 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.47 million, down from 903,728 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Huber Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tupperware Brands Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $862.64 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.93% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $17.7. About 781,098 shares traded or 20.86% up from the average. Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) has declined 47.77% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.20% the S&P500. Some Historical TUP News: 09/04/2018 – Tupperware Cuts 1Q View To Adj EPS 87c-Adj EPS 92c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Tupperware Brands Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TUP); 09/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: TUP, PAY, NKE & more; 25/04/2018 – TUPPERWARE BRANDS CORP – FOR FULL YEAR, SALES ARE EXPECTED TO BE EVEN TO DOWN LOW SINGLE DIGITS IN DOLLARS AND LOCAL CURRENCY IN NORTH AMERICA; 25/04/2018 – TUPPERWARE BRANDS CORP – QTRLY NET SALES WERE $542.6 MLN, DOWN 2% (6% LOCAL CURRENCY); 25/04/2018 – TUPPERWARE BRANDS CORP TUP.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.72 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/04/2018 – Tupperware Expects No Change From Prior Estiamtes in 2nd Half; 17/05/2018 – Tupperware Brands Corporation Announces Upcoming Webcast; 25/04/2018 – Tupperware Matches Profit Views, Sales Fall Slightly Less Than Expected — MarketWatch; 25/04/2018 – Tupperware Sees FY EPS $3.98-EPS $4.13

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (Call) (AMZN) by 52.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sigma Planning Corp sold 1,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.78M, down from 2,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sigma Planning Corp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $993.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $29.11 during the last trading session, reaching $2017.41. About 4.93 million shares traded or 23.69% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 25/04/2018 – Anexinet Achieves Advanced Partner Status In the Amazon Web Services Network For Designing, Managing, and Migrating Customers to AWS; 27/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos says Blue Origin’s next rocket test flight will be livestreamed Sunday morning; 29/04/2018 – Walmart Also in Talks to Sell Majority Stake in Brazil Operations; 14/05/2018 – AMAZON CONTINUES INVESTMENT & GROWTH IN OHIO WITH NEW WEST; 24/04/2018 – Axios: Amazon, Berkshire Hathaway and JPMorgan Chase are expected to pick the CEO for their health care partnership within…; 13/03/2018 – Frank Konkel: #Breaking: After Protest, Defense Department To Begin Moving Classified Data to Amazon’s Secret Cloud; 20/04/2018 – Four U.S. tech companies â€“ Amazon, Microsoft, Intel, and Google â€“ were among the top 10 employers for approved H-1B applications in FY 2017, according to a new study; 19/04/2018 – AMAZON PRIME GETS US OPEN EXCL TV RIGHTS IN UK, IRELAND: TIMES; 02/04/2018 – St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and Amazon Make it Easier for Alexa Customers to Donate to Help End Childhood Cancer; 12/04/2018 – New Yorker: Amazon Apologizes for Shipping Ten Thousand Copies of Comey’s Book to White House

Analysts await Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.02 earnings per share, down 12.82% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.17 per share. TUP’s profit will be $49.71M for 4.34 P/E if the $1.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual earnings per share reported by Tupperware Brands Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold TUP shares while 63 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 38.64 million shares or 0.14% more from 38.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sei Invests Com has invested 0% in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 0.03% or 145,332 shares. 87,564 were reported by Hrt Financial Lc. Dean Assoc Ltd Com holds 0.7% or 187,930 shares in its portfolio. Ubs Asset Management Americas has 0% invested in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) for 59,942 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 0.01% or 33,044 shares. Stifel reported 9,287 shares. Numerixs Inv Techs reported 0.06% in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP). Barclays Public Limited Com accumulated 40,387 shares or 0% of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP). Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 13,000 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Ltd Liability Com reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP). Manufacturers Life Commerce The holds 110,149 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability Com owns 0% invested in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) for 9,502 shares. State Street Corporation reported 0% stake.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 insider sales for $376,901 activity. CAMERON SUSAN M. had bought 3,687 shares worth $99,844. Another trade for 3,000 shares valued at $81,815 was bought by SZOSTAK M ANNE. 3,700 shares were bought by GOINGS E V, worth $99,622 on Friday, February 8.

Huber Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.94 billion and $944.32M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Csi Compressco Lp by 205,739 shares to 573,665 shares, valued at $1.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lamb Weston Hldgs Inc by 6,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,662 shares, and has risen its stake in Wesco Aircraft Hldgs Inc (NYSE:WAIR).

Sigma Planning Corp, which manages about $1.76B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (MTUM) by 16,831 shares to 142,782 shares, valued at $16.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 2,832 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,906 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Inc (EEMV).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $5.28 earnings per share, up 4.14% or $0.21 from last year’s $5.07 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.60B for 95.52 P/E if the $5.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $7.09 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.53% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset Management reported 10,348 shares or 2.3% of all its holdings. Brown Brothers Harriman And reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Barometer Capital Mngmt Inc has invested 0.03% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Toth Fincl Advisory holds 0.2% or 486 shares. Jp Marvel Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability Company accumulated 4.78% or 8,278 shares. Riverpark Ltd Llc owns 2.83% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 3,656 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 1.05 million shares. 162 are held by 10. Amalgamated Bankshares holds 2.69% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 62,219 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec accumulated 33,356 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Patten holds 0.1% or 133 shares. Veritas Invest (Uk) Limited invested in 323 shares. Hudson Bay Capital Mngmt L P, a New York-based fund reported 7,832 shares. Kj Harrison & holds 1.35% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 2,175 shares. Voya Inv Mngmt Limited has 2.52% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).