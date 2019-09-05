As Tupperware Brands (TUP) Share Price Declined, Spark Investment Management Has Increased Holding; Salesforce Com (CRM) Holder Bank Hapoalim Bm Has Decreased Stake

Spark Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Tupperware Brands Corp (TUP) by 438.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spark Investment Management Llc bought 407,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.61% . The hedge fund held 500,200 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.80 million, up from 92,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spark Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Tupperware Brands Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $661.62M market cap company. The stock increased 3.67% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $13.56. About 495,909 shares traded. Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) has declined 58.68% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.68% the S&P500. Some Historical TUP News: 09/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: TUP, PAY, NKE & more; 24/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within LATAM Airlines Group S.A, Tupperware Brands, NorthWestern,; 09/04/2018 – Tupperware Had Seen 1Q Adj EPS $1.01 to $1.06; 25/04/2018 – Tupperware to Repurchase $200M in Shr; 25/04/2018 – TUPPERWARE BRANDS CORP – QTRLY NET SALES WERE $542.6 MLN, DOWN 2% (6% LOCAL CURRENCY); 09/04/2018 – TUPPERWARE SEES 1Q ADJ EPS 87C-92C, SAW $1.01-$1.06, EST. $1.04; 09/04/2018 – Tupperware Lowers First-quarter Earnings Guidance — MarketWatch; 25/04/2018 – TUPPERWARE BRANDS CORP TUP.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.72 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/04/2018 – Tupperware Sees 1Q Revenue Down 2%; 25/04/2018 – TUPPERWARE BRANDS CORP – SEES FY EPS EXCLUDING ITEMS $4.52 TO $4.67

Bank Hapoalim Bm decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 3.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Hapoalim Bm sold 3,054 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 83,835 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.28 million, down from 86,889 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Hapoalim Bm who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $134.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $153.77. About 5.00M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 02/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS FIRST-TIME A3 SENIOR UNSECURED RATING TO SALESFORCE.COM; OUTLOOK STABLE; 15/05/2018 – Tybourne Adds Snap, Cuts Netflix, Buys More Salesforce: 13F; 18/05/2018 – Local Measure Announces New App on the Salesforce AppExchange, the World’s Leading Enterprise Apps Marketplace; 30/05/2018 – Dick’s Sporting Goods, Target and Salesforce are making headlines this morning; 02/05/2018 – Salesforce.com Completes Acquisition of MuleSoft; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM- PROVIDING NEW DISCLOSURE CALLED REMAINING TRANSACTION PRICE, REPRESENTING ALL FUTURE REVENUES THAT ARE UNDER THE CONTRACT- CONF CALL; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce is in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft, a U.S. software market. $MULE jumped more than 20% on the news:; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE SEES REACHING $20B IN SALES “FASTER THAN IMAGINED”; 17/05/2018 – Salesforce Favored by 12 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 24/04/2018 – Magnet 360 Announces Lightning Bolt Factory, for Salesforce Lightning Bolt, Empowering Companies to Deploy Faster With Partner-built Industry Solutions

More notable recent Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “7 things to know today and Olive Garden to sell 50 Lifetime Pasta Passes â€” for a hefty price â€” this week – Orlando Business Journal” on August 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did You Manage To Avoid Tupperware Brands’s (NYSE:TUP) Devastating 74% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “A Holistic Look At Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Lanny’s July Dividend Income Summary – Seeking Alpha” published on August 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Tupperware: Moving Deeper Into Value Trap Territory – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Spark Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.26B and $2.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spok Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SPOK) by 30,277 shares to 133,623 shares, valued at $1.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nordstrom Inc (NYSE:JWN) by 8,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 160,100 shares, and cut its stake in Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ:AAOI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold TUP shares while 63 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 38.64 million shares or 0.14% more from 38.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fifth Third Bancshares invested in 1,153 shares. Lingohr And Partner Asset Mgmt Gmbh owns 0.72% invested in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) for 27,242 shares. Sei Investments holds 8,725 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt reported 20,962 shares stake. Northern Tru reported 0% of its portfolio in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP). Sensato Limited Liability has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP). Natl Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% of its portfolio in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP). Point72 Asset Management Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) for 19,671 shares. Voya Ltd Co invested in 0% or 19,548 shares. Cna Fincl Corp has 0.1% invested in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP). M&R Cap Mngmt has 0% invested in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) for 100 shares. Interest Gp, a New York-based fund reported 127,320 shares. Aqr Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 1.77M shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Manufacturers Life Insur Company The invested in 110,149 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt owns 8,574 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $562,354 activity. CLONINGER KRISS III had bought 4,000 shares worth $59,985 on Friday, July 26.

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on November, 26. They expect $0.20 EPS, down 23.08% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.26 per share. CRM’s profit will be $175.40M for 192.21 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual EPS reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM): What Does The Future Look Like? – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Salesforce.com Q2 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “5 Top Stock Trades for Monday: ROKU, ACB, VMW, CRM, BA – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “New bull praises Salesforce’s market potential – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Food For Thought Regarding Veeva’s Future – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Bank Hapoalim Bm, which manages about $416.67 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (XHE) by 174,128 shares to 260,758 shares, valued at $20.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 57,110 shares in the quarter, for a total of 85,272 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (XAR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. South Texas Money Mngmt invested in 1.37% or 201,048 shares. Birch Hill Invest Ltd Liability Com invested in 7,795 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Cambridge Fincl Gp holds 0% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) or 35,885 shares. Koshinski Asset Management Incorporated holds 0% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) or 9,939 shares. Virginia-based Alexandria Cap Ltd Liability has invested 0.27% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). The New York-based Kemnay Advisory Service Inc has invested 3.01% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Kopp Invest Lc owns 1,726 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Harding Loevner LP has invested 0% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Boston Private Wealth Lc invested 0.63% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Cibc Asset Mgmt Incorporated, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 120,680 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated holds 0.19% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 4.02M shares. Prudential Financial reported 711,306 shares. S&Co accumulated 3,898 shares. Asset Mgmt One Ltd reported 379,173 shares. Evergreen Capital Limited Liability Co reported 1,850 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings.