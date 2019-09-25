As Tupperware Brands (TUP) Share Price Declined, Holder Invesco LTD Raised Holding; Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) Shareholder Bank Of The West Has Raised Its Holding

Bank Of The West increased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) by 35.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of The West bought 4,324 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.21% . The institutional investor held 16,471 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.42 million, up from 12,147 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of The West who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries N for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $86.85. About 2.37 million shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 21/03/2018 – FTC Grants Early Termination of Antitrust Waiting Period for LyondellBasell Acquisition of A. Schulma; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV – QTRLY SALES AND OTHER OPERATING REVENUES $9,767 MLN VS $8,430 MLN; 12/04/2018 – LyondellBasell at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 26/03/2018 – ALL LYONDELL HOUSTON REFINERY UNITS RESTARTED AFTER SUNDAY STEAM OUTAGE; 16/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Sees $150M Run-Rate Cost Synergies Witin 2 Years of Acquisition of A. Schulma; 22/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Receives Chinese Antitrust Clearance For Acquisition Of A. Schulman; 08/05/2018 – LYB: GLOBAL POLYETHYLENE MARKET IS TIGHTENING FURTHER; 26/03/2018 – LYONDELL HOUSTON REFINERY ATTEMPTING TO RESTART GASOLINE UNIT; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV – BEGINNING TO SEE TYPICAL SEASONAL MARGIN IMPROVEMENTS IN OXYFUELS AND REFINING; 03/04/2018 – LyondellBasell Among Top Corporate Donors to United Way of Greater Houston for 2017 Campaign

Invesco Ltd increased its stake in Tupperware Brands Corp (TUP) by 39.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Invesco Ltd bought 25,601 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.61% . The institutional investor held 90,821 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.73 million, up from 65,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Invesco Ltd who had been investing in Tupperware Brands Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $808.97M market cap company. The stock increased 2.47% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $16.58. About 615,444 shares traded. Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) has declined 58.68% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.68% the S&P500. Some Historical TUP News: 24/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within LATAM Airlines Group S.A, Tupperware Brands, NorthWestern,; 25/04/2018 – TUPPERWARE BRANDS CORP – SEES FY USD SALES GROWTH OF A DECLINE OF 1 PCT TO A RISE OF 1 PCT; 09/04/2018 – TUPPERWARE BRANDS CORP TUP.N – COMPANY HAS UPDATED ITS FIRST QUARTER 2018 EPS WITHOUT ITEMS RANGE TO $0.87 TO $0.92 FROM $1.01 TO $1.06; 01/05/2018 – Tupperware Brands Named one of America’s Best Midsize Employers by Forbes; 25/04/2018 – Tupperware 1Q EPS 70c; 09/04/2018 – Tupperware Lowers First-quarter Earnings Guidance — MarketWatch; 23/04/2018 – DJ Tupperware Brands Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TUP); 25/04/2018 – Tupperware Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.14-Adj EPS $1.19; 09/04/2018 – Tupperware Expects No Change From Prior Estiamtes in 2nd Half; 09/04/2018 – TUPPERWARE BRANDS – GLOBAL INTANGIBLE LOW-TAXED INCOME TAX EXPECTED TO NEGATIVELY IMPACT FY SHR BY 35 CENTS VS PREVIOUS GUIDANCE

Since August 23, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $57.54 million activity. Patel Bhavesh V. bought 7,246 shares worth $498,873.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $562,354 activity. Another trade for 33,500 shares valued at $502,369 was bought by GOINGS E V.

