As Tupperware Brands (TUP) Share Price Declined, Cove Street Capital Increased Position; United Technologies (UTX) Holder Notis-Mcconarty Edward Decreased Holding as Stock Declined

Cove Street Capital Llc increased its stake in Tupperware Brands Corp (TUP) by 6.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cove Street Capital Llc bought 28,595 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.61% . The hedge fund held 468,659 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.92 million, up from 440,064 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cove Street Capital Llc who had been investing in Tupperware Brands Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $794.33M market cap company. The stock increased 6.75% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $16.28. About 508,469 shares traded. Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) has declined 58.68% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.68% the S&P500. Some Historical TUP News: 09/04/2018 – Tupperware Brands Updates 1Q Guidance; 25/04/2018 – TUPPERWARE BRANDS CORP – SEES FY EPS EXCLUDING ITEMS $4.52 TO $4.67; 09/04/2018 – Tupperware Lowers First-quarter Earnings Guidance — MarketWatch; 25/04/2018 – Tupperware Matches Profit Views, Sales Fall Slightly Less Than Expected — MarketWatch; 16/05/2018 – Tupperware Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 25/04/2018 – TUPPERWARE BRANDS CORP – QTRLY NET SALES WERE $542.6 MLN, DOWN 2% (6% LOCAL CURRENCY); 09/04/2018 – TUPPERWARE SEES 1Q ADJ EPS 87C-92C, SAW $1.01-$1.06, EST. $1.04; 09/05/2018 – Tupperware Brands Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 09/04/2018 – TUPPERWARE BRANDS SEES 1Q REV. DOWN 2%; 01/05/2018 – Tupperware Brands Named one of America’s Best Midsize Employers by Forbes

Notis-Mcconarty Edward decreased its stake in United Technologies (UTX) by 7.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Notis-Mcconarty Edward sold 3,219 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 37,351 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.86M, down from 40,570 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Notis-Mcconarty Edward who had been investing in United Technologies for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $119.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $138.31. About 2.03M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 04/05/2018 – UTC gets European go-ahead for $23 billion purchase of Rockwell Collins; 04/05/2018 – United Technologies Statement on Third Point; 07/05/2018 – Otis Introduces the Link™ Escalator; 16/03/2018 – United Technologies Keeps Eye on a Breakup; 04/05/2018 – Loeb and United Technologies spar over break-up; 20/03/2018 – Krishna N. Das: P&W to deliver spare A320neo engines soon to IndiGo: source. By @aditishahsays; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO: `HUGE OPPORTUNITY’ IN REVENUE SYNERGIES OF COL DEAL; 03/04/2018 – Amazon finishes higher despite Trump’s new threat on shipping rates; 21/05/2018 – UTC Aerospace Systems Unveils Lightweight, Laser-Compliant Optical Payload For Unmanned Aerial Systems; 23/03/2018 – United Technologies Wins $239.7 Million U.S. Navy Contract

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Collins Aerospace to support C-130H modifications – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About United Technologies Corporation (UTX) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “United Technologies: Breaking Down the Breakup – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What United Technologies’ Earnings Mean to Investors – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why United Technologies Shares Gained 10.6% in April – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 45 investors sold UTX shares while 537 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 463 raised stakes. 667.41 million shares or 0.19% less from 668.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rosenbaum Jay D reported 9,128 shares stake. Tudor Et Al invested in 5,233 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Company, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 4,997 shares. Creative Planning holds 0.04% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) or 99,449 shares. Schulhoff And reported 0.11% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Guggenheim Cap Lc reported 53,595 shares. 7,381 are owned by Baldwin Brothers Ma. Pioneer Trust National Bank N A Or holds 1.65% or 30,685 shares in its portfolio. Lvm Cap Ltd Mi has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Williams Jones & Assocs Limited Co invested 0.07% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance holds 6,800 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. The Kentucky-based Regent Investment Ltd has invested 0.28% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Gardner Lewis Asset Limited Partnership has invested 0.41% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). North Star Asset Mgmt reported 0.11% stake. Fil holds 0% or 19,155 shares.

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 EPS, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 17.20 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Tupperware Brands Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “3 Reasons To Avoid Tupperware After Its Dividend Cut And 27% Price Decline – Seeking Alpha” published on February 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “A Holistic Look At Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Why Tupperware Remains A Good Long-Term Investment – Seeking Alpha” published on February 25, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s how Orlando Health will leverage SunRail as it expands in Osceola County – Orlando Business Journal” with publication date: March 05, 2019.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $562,354 activity. GOINGS E V had bought 33,500 shares worth $502,369.

Cove Street Capital Llc, which manages about $763.78 million and $775.11 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Transcat Inc (NASDAQ:TRNS) by 20,000 shares to 40,000 shares, valued at $1.02M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Csw Industrials Inc by 57,170 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 244,954 shares, and cut its stake in Now Inc (NYSE:DNOW).