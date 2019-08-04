As Tupperware Brands (Put) (TUP) Stock Value Declined, Holder Bluefin Trading Has Trimmed Its Holding by $1.26 Million; Henry Jack & Assoc (JKHY) Holder Bkd Wealth Advisors Cut Stake as Share Price Declined

Bluefin Trading Llc decreased its stake in Tupperware Brands Corp (Put) (TUP) by 90% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluefin Trading Llc sold 90,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.61% . The hedge fund held 10,000 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $146,000, down from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluefin Trading Llc who had been investing in Tupperware Brands Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $717.89 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $14.73. About 757,768 shares traded or 2.52% up from the average. Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) has declined 58.68% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.68% the S&P500. Some Historical TUP News: 25/04/2018 – Tupperware 1Q EPS 70c; 25/04/2018 – Tupperware Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.14-Adj EPS $1.19; 25/04/2018 – TUPPERWARE BRANDS CORP TUP.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.72 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – TUPPERWARE BRANDS CEO STITZEL IS ELECTED TO BOARD; 25/04/2018 – Tupperware Sees FY Adj EPS $4.52-Adj EPS $4.67; 25/04/2018 – TUPPERWARE BRANDS CORP – SEES FY SHR $3.98 TO $4.13; 24/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within LATAM Airlines Group S.A, Tupperware Brands, NorthWestern,; 25/04/2018 – TUPPERWARE BRANDS CORP – SEES FY USD SALES GROWTH OF A DECLINE OF 1 PCT TO A RISE OF 1 PCT; 25/04/2018 – TUPPERWARE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.14 TO $1.19, EST. $1.16; 25/04/2018 – Tupperware Matches Profit Views, Sales Fall Slightly Less Than Expected — MarketWatch

Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Henry Jack & Assoc Inc (JKHY) by 2.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc sold 3,720 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.70% . The institutional investor held 166,785 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.14 million, down from 170,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Henry Jack & Assoc Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $138.77. About 215,202 shares traded. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) has risen 3.40% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical JKHY News: 27/03/2018 – Seven Banks in Seven Months Select Jack Henry & Associates’ Core Director Platform; 30/04/2018 – Intelledox Joins the Symitar Vendor Integration Program; 04/05/2018 – Jack Henry Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates 3Q Rev $384.7M; 17/05/2018 – ProfitStars Moves Imaging Suite to the Cloud; 08/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates Partners with Autobooks to Deliver Enhanced Small Business Banking Functionality; 30/05/2018 – Jack Henry Access Event Set By Northcoast Research for Jun. 6; 21/04/2018 – DJ Jack Henry & Associates Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JKHY); 01/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates Ends Third Quarter Fiscal 2018 With 9% Increase In Operating Income; 17/04/2018 – The Victory Bank Selects ProfitStars’ Commercial Lending Center Suite

Analysts await Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.64 EPS, down 29.67% or $0.27 from last year’s $0.91 per share. TUP’s profit will be $31.19M for 5.75 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.98 actual EPS reported by Tupperware Brands Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -34.69% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold TUP shares while 63 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 38.64 million shares or 0.14% more from 38.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fuller And Thaler Asset has 1.49M shares for 0.48% of their portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Llc invested in 0.03% or 19,476 shares. North Star Invest Mngmt has invested 0% in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP). Dean Capital accumulated 36,230 shares. Aqr Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 1.77 million shares. Tiaa Cref Management Lc invested in 0% or 104,039 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 0.01% or 153,936 shares. 87,564 are owned by Hrt Financial Ltd Liability Corp. Blackrock holds 5.75M shares. Cambridge Advsr reported 8,066 shares. Lingohr And Partner Asset Mngmt Gmbh stated it has 27,242 shares. Eulav Asset Mngmt has 0.03% invested in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) for 30,400 shares. Laurion Cap Management LP invested 0% of its portfolio in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP). Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 16,326 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker has invested 0% in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP).

More notable recent Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Tupperware falls after weak guidance, dividend cut – Seeking Alpha” on January 30, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Tupperware’s Earnings Are In Decline, Argus Says In Downgrade – Benzinga” published on July 31, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “3 Reasons To Avoid Tupperware After Its Dividend Cut And 27% Price Decline – Seeking Alpha” on February 05, 2019. More interesting news about Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “A Holistic Look At Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $259,451 activity. $59,985 worth of Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) shares were bought by CLONINGER KRISS III. $99,622 worth of Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) was bought by GOINGS E V.

Bluefin Trading Llc, which manages about $691.76M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd by 53,710 shares to 59,073 shares, valued at $2.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 15,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 68,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Momo Inc.

Analysts await Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $0.77 EPS, down 30.00% or $0.33 from last year’s $1.1 per share. JKHY’s profit will be $59.45M for 45.06 P/E if the $0.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual EPS reported by Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold JKHY shares while 131 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 68.45 million shares or 3.77% less from 71.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eagle Asset Mngmt has 33,820 shares. Timessquare Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 455,800 shares or 0.49% of all its holdings. Bb&T stated it has 4,304 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And Bk Corporation reported 0.05% stake. Zacks Invest Mgmt holds 52,803 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 59,905 shares. 20 are held by Hillsdale Inv. Cambridge Inv Rech Inc holds 6,473 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Raymond James Trust Na owns 1,779 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Connor Clark & Lunn Management Limited stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY). Royal London Asset Limited has invested 0% of its portfolio in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY). Reliance Of Delaware holds 0.04% or 1,808 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt invested in 0.03% or 180,530 shares. Company National Bank reported 37,344 shares. 25,900 are owned by Apg Asset Nv.

Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.55 billion and $1.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 27,264 shares to 57,290 shares, valued at $7.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 9,033 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,691 shares, and has risen its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN).