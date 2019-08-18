As Tupperware Brands (Put) (TUP) Market Value Declined, Sandler Capital Management Trimmed Stake by $10.25 Million; Lonestar Capital Management Increased Its Symantec (SYMC) Stake

Lonestar Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Symantec Corp (SYMC) by 11.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lonestar Capital Management Llc bought 55,555 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.60% . The hedge fund held 555,555 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.77M, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lonestar Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Symantec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.60% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $23.51. About 10.59 million shares traded or 8.49% up from the average. Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) has risen 6.15% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYMC News: 30/05/2018 – SYMANTEC: PROBE ON CONCERNS RAISED BY A FORMER EMPLOYEE; 14/05/2018 – Symantec Provides Additional Info; 30/05/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Against Symantec Corporation (SYMC); 30/05/2018 – SYMANTEC: AUDIT COMMITTEE STARTED INTERNAL PROBE; 14/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP – WILL HOST CONF CALL TO PROVIDE MORE DATA ON INTERNAL INVESTIGATION BY AUDIT COMMITTEE OF CO’S BOARD; 10/05/2018 – Symantec Says It Has Contacted SEC Regarding Investigation; 14/05/2018 – SYMANTEC – INVESTIGATION INCLUDES CONCERNS WITH CO’S REPORTING OF CERTAIN NON-GAAP MEASURES INCLUDING THOSE THAT COULD IMPACT EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION PROGRAMS; 14/05/2018 – Symantec: Doesn’t Anticipate Material Adverse Impact on Historical Fincl Statements; 10/05/2018 – Symantec 4Q Loss/Shr 6c; 11/05/2018 – S&P Will Monitor Symantec Investigate Developments and Could Eventually Revise Rating or Outlook

Sandler Capital Management decreased its stake in Tupperware Brands Corp (Put) (TUP) by 47.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandler Capital Management sold 410,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.61% . The hedge fund held 446,000 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.41M, down from 856,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandler Capital Management who had been investing in Tupperware Brands Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $665.26M market cap company. The stock increased 2.32% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $13.65. About 424,915 shares traded. Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) has declined 58.68% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.68% the S&P500. Some Historical TUP News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Tupperware Brands Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TUP); 09/05/2018 – PATRICIA STITZEL ASSUMES ROLE AS PRESIDENT, CEO OF TUPPERWARE B; 25/04/2018 – Tupperware 1Q Net $35.7M; 09/04/2018 – Tupperware Brands Updates 1Q Guidance; 09/05/2018 – Tupperware Brands Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 09/04/2018 – Tupperware Cuts 1Q View To Adj EPS 87c-Adj EPS 92c; 09/04/2018 – TUPPERWARE BRANDS CORP TUP.N – COMPANY HAS UPDATED ITS FIRST QUARTER 2018 EPS WITHOUT ITEMS RANGE TO $0.87 TO $0.92 FROM $1.01 TO $1.06; 25/04/2018 – TUPPERWARE BRANDS CORP – UNDER COMPANY’S REVITALIZATION PLAN ANNOUNCED IN JULY 2017, IT EXPECTS TO INCUR A TOTAL OF $100 TO $110 MLN IN PRETAX COSTS; 25/04/2018 – Tupperware 1Q EPS 70c; 25/04/2018 – TUPPERWARE BRANDS REPORTS $200M SHARE BUYBACK

Since July 26, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $562,354 activity. Shares for $502,369 were bought by GOINGS E V on Friday, August 2.

Sandler Capital Management, which manages about $3.75B and $1.29 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bunge Limited (Put) (NYSE:BG) by 121,500 shares to 250,000 shares, valued at $13.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Quorum Health Corp (Put) by 950,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.00M shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.64 EPS, down 29.67% or $0.27 from last year’s $0.91 per share. TUP’s profit will be $31.19 million for 5.33 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.98 actual EPS reported by Tupperware Brands Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -34.69% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Mid-Day Market Update: Tupperware Falls On Downbeat Earnings; Teradyne Shares Gain – Benzinga” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Wallace Weitz’s 5 Largest Adds of 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” on June 16, 2019. More interesting news about Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 24, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Small Cap Dividend Spotlight: Tupperware Brands – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 21, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold TUP shares while 63 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 38.64 million shares or 0.14% more from 38.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Comerica Bank has 0.01% invested in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP). Chicago Equity Prtnrs Ltd Liability has 0.07% invested in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) for 72,035 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems, California-based fund reported 74,676 shares. Strs Ohio owns 211,610 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Aqr Capital Management Ltd Liability Com reported 0.05% in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% or 23,489 shares. D E Shaw has invested 0% in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP). Tiaa Cref Investment Ltd Co reported 0% in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP). Weitz Invest Mngmt stated it has 0.1% in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP). State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0% in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) or 17,287 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur holds 36,328 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Kanawha Mngmt Lc reported 15,830 shares. Fort Lp holds 0.05% or 8,793 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 153,936 shares or 0.01% of the stock. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement, a Florida-based fund reported 22,757 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold SYMC shares while 120 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 551.58 million shares or 0.15% less from 552.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gam Hldg Ag stated it has 0.4% of its portfolio in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Zacks Mgmt holds 73,536 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. The New York-based Mufg Americas Hldg has invested 0.01% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). 30,000 were reported by Employees Retirement Of Texas. Quantitative Investment Management Ltd Com accumulated 0.02% or 15,000 shares. South Dakota Investment Council holds 0.01% or 19,200 shares in its portfolio. Amer Century holds 0% or 12,151 shares. 13D Lc reported 881,457 shares stake. 45,642 were accumulated by Profund Advisors Llc. 13,700 are held by Menta Cap Ltd Liability Com. Ameriprise Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 0.06% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Bogle Inv Lp De accumulated 645,283 shares. Kbc Grp Nv reported 160,613 shares. Weatherly Asset Management LP reported 0.32% stake.