As Tupperware Brands (Put) (TUP) Market Valuation Declined, Sandler Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Holding; Timessquare Capital Management Trimmed Nordson (NDSN) Position as Shares Declined

Timessquare Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Nordson Corporation (NDSN) by 26.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timessquare Capital Management Llc sold 152,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.82% . The institutional investor held 431,830 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $61.02 million, down from 584,130 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timessquare Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nordson Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $143.01. About 155,754 shares traded. Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN) has risen 7.53% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.53% the S&P500. Some Historical NDSN News: 03/04/2018 – Nordson Corporation Appoints Lara L. Mahoney as Vice President of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications; 27/04/2018 – Nordson EFD’s P-Jet SolderPlus Jet Valve Wins SMT China VISION Award and EM Asia Innovation Award; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Nordson May Benefit, Industry Posts 15th Straight Gain; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Nordson May Face Pressure, Machinery Down This Quarter; 22/03/2018 – Nordson ASYMTEK Introduces Helios Automated Fluid Dispensing Platform for Medium and Bulk Volume Deposits; 06/03/2018 – Nordson MARCH Receives NPI Award for Its RollVlA Self-contained Vacuum Plasma System; 22/04/2018 – DJ Nordson Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NDSN); 31/05/2018 – Nordson MARCH Receives Vision and Innovation Awards at NEPCON China for its RollVlA Self-contained Vacuum Plasma System; 21/05/2018 – Nordson 2Q EPS $1.55; 21/05/2018 – NORDSON CORP – EXPECT TO GENERATE TOTAL COMPANY ORGANIC SALES GROWTH IN LOW SINGLE-DIGITS ON A FULL YEAR BASIS FOR FISCAL 2018

Sandler Capital Management decreased its stake in Tupperware Brands Corp (Put) (TUP) by 12.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandler Capital Management sold 56,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.61% . The hedge fund held 390,000 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.42 million, down from 446,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandler Capital Management who had been investing in Tupperware Brands Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $789.45M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $16.18. About 1.26M shares traded or 34.45% up from the average. Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) has declined 58.68% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.68% the S&P500. Some Historical TUP News: 09/04/2018 – TUPPERWARE BRANDS – GLOBAL INTANGIBLE LOW-TAXED INCOME TAX EXPECTED TO NEGATIVELY IMPACT FY SHR BY 35 CENTS VS PREVIOUS GUIDANCE; 25/04/2018 – Tupperware Sees 2Q EPS $1.16-EPS $1.21; 09/04/2018 – Tupperware Cuts 1Q View To Adj EPS 87c-Adj EPS 92c; 24/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within LATAM Airlines Group S.A, Tupperware Brands, NorthWestern,; 09/05/2018 – TUPPERWARE BRANDS CORP TUP.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.68/SHR; 09/04/2018 – TUPPERWARE BRANDS CORP TUP.N – COMPANY HAS UPDATED ITS FIRST QUARTER 2018 EPS WITHOUT ITEMS RANGE TO $0.87 TO $0.92 FROM $1.01 TO $1.06; 09/05/2018 – Patricia Stitzel Assumes the Role as President and CEO of Tupperware Brands and is elected to the Board of Directors; 25/04/2018 – TUPPERWARE BRANDS CORP – SEES FY USD SALES GROWTH OF A DECLINE OF 1 PCT TO A RISE OF 1 PCT; 09/05/2018 – Tupperware Brands Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 25/04/2018 – Tupperware to Repurchase $200M in Shr

Analysts await Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.63 EPS, down 30.77% or $0.28 from last year’s $0.91 per share. TUP’s profit will be $30.74 million for 6.42 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.98 actual EPS reported by Tupperware Brands Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.71% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.25, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 45 investors sold TUP shares while 65 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 37.57 million shares or 2.77% less from 38.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 52,071 shares. Riverhead Cap Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.01% in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP). Mackenzie Fincl Corporation reported 803,427 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Inc has 0% invested in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) for 25,186 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership stated it has 0.01% in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP). State Bank Of America Corporation De has 0% invested in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP). Barclays Public Ltd Co holds 0% or 60,393 shares. 90,600 were accumulated by Swiss Natl Bank. Acadian Asset Mgmt invested 0% in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP). 1,455 were accumulated by Clearbridge Invests Lc. Voya Inv Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 59,356 shares. Tower Rech Cap Ltd Liability Corp (Trc) owns 0% invested in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) for 3,678 shares. Millennium Mgmt holds 10,308 shares. Ftb Advsrs invested in 230 shares or 0% of the stock. Fuller Thaler Asset Mngmt Inc invested 0.33% in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP).

Sandler Capital Management, which manages about $3.75B and $1.50B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Deutsche Bank Ag (Put) (NYSE:DB) by 90,000 shares to 790,000 shares, valued at $6.03 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 9,590 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,770 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD).

More notable recent Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Rebalance moves companies among MidCap, SmallCap indexes – Seeking Alpha” on September 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did You Manage To Avoid Tupperware Brands’s (NYSE:TUP) Devastating 74% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Vuzix leads consumer gainers; Funko and Dean Foods among losers – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Tupperware Brands leads consumer gainers; Turning Point Brands and S&W Seed among losers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $562,354 activity. On Friday, August 2 GOINGS E V bought $502,369 worth of Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) or 33,500 shares.

Analysts await Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN) to report earnings on December, 11. They expect $1.82 EPS, up 26.39% or $0.38 from last year’s $1.44 per share. NDSN’s profit will be $104.64M for 19.64 P/E if the $1.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.62 actual EPS reported by Nordson Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.35% EPS growth.

More notable recent Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Nordson Corporation Names Sundaram Nagarajan as President and Chief Executive Officer, Effective August 1, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Nordson Corporation (NDSN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 25, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on February 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “4 Reasons Why You Should Avoid Nordson (NDSN) Stock Now – Nasdaq” on August 31, 2017. More interesting news about Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It’s Going Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Is Nordson (NDSN) Down 1.1% Since Last Earnings Report? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.27, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 22 investors sold NDSN shares while 74 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 38.95 million shares or 0.12% less from 39.00 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Shell Asset Management Com has 0.02% invested in Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN) for 4,871 shares. Atlanta Capital Mngmt L L C holds 1% in Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN) or 1.58 million shares. Beck Mack Oliver Lc reported 0.06% stake. Sei Invs Company, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 87,848 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 224,040 shares stake. Champlain Investment Prtnrs Lc accumulated 1.37 million shares. Shine Advisory Incorporated, a Colorado-based fund reported 70 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.01% or 50,108 shares in its portfolio. Navellier & Assoc accumulated 1,436 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Fmr Limited Liability Corporation invested 0% in Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN). Mason Street Advsrs Llc accumulated 27,560 shares. Arizona State Retirement System holds 37,526 shares. Moreover, Voya Inv Limited Liability Co has 0.01% invested in Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 0% invested in Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN) for 3,155 shares. The Tennessee-based Diversified has invested 0.02% in Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN).