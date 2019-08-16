As Tucows (TCX) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Pembroke Management LTD Lowered Its Stake; Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Selz Capital Has Lifted Its Holding

Selz Capital Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 11122.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selz Capital Llc bought 232,906 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 235,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.72 million, up from 2,094 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selz Capital Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $133.68. About 28.13 million shares traded or 14.82% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS BELIEVES BERKSHIRE WILL COME OUT OKAY IN ITS $10.2 BLN RETROACTIVE REINSURANCE TRANSACTION WITH AIG AIG.N; 07/04/2018 – The former chief architect of Microsoft Corp. joins the Light and the Chief scientist is optimistic about the development of Light; 07/03/2018 – Tencent’s Pony Ma overtakes Wanda’s Wang as Asia’s richest; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft is luring A.I. developers to its cloud by offering them faster customizable chips; 17/04/2018 – US Supreme Court rules that Microsoft email privacy dispute is moot; 25/04/2018 – Determine, Inc., a Top-Ranked Source-to-Pay Innovator, Puts State-of-the-Art Cloud Platform on Display at ISM2018; 12/04/2018 – Pulse Secure Launches vADC Products for Microsoft Azure; 07/03/2018 – ChannelNet Launches OneClick Financial for Banks and Credit Unions; 26/04/2018 – MSFT: COMMERCIAL CLOUD SERVICE GROSS MARGIN TO IMPROVE IN FY19; 23/05/2018 – Energistics Announces that Microsoft Joins Upstream Data Exchange Standards Consortium

Pembroke Management Ltd decreased its stake in Tucows (TCX) by 32.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pembroke Management Ltd sold 125,525 shares as the company’s stock declined 43.43% . The institutional investor held 261,409 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.69 million, down from 386,934 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pembroke Management Ltd who had been investing in Tucows for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $508.44M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $47.68. About 100,737 shares traded. Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) has declined 17.63% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.63% the S&P500. Some Historical TCX News: 15/05/2018 – Steamboat Capital Partners LLC Exits Position in Tucows; 30/04/2018 – Ting Internet to bring gigabit fiber Internet to Fuquay-Varina, NC; 09/05/2018 – Tucows 1Q Rev $95.8M; 09/05/2018 – TUCOWS INC TC.TO – QTRLY BASIC NET EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE $0.35; 09/05/2018 – TUCOWS INC TC.TO – QTRLY NET REVENUE $95.79 MLN VS $69.57 MLN; 23/04/2018 – Tucows Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Tucows Short-Interest Ratio Rises 25% to 47 Days; 09/05/2018 – Tucows 1Q EPS 35c; 15/05/2018 – Caption Management Buys New 1% Position in Tucows; 16/03/2018 Tucows Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Selz Capital Llc, which manages about $474.62M and $523.31M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Trilogy Metals Inc by 297,710 shares to 10.18M shares, valued at $25.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI) by 33,999 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 153,500 shares, and cut its stake in Spx Corp (SPW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capital Investment Advsrs Ltd holds 0.63% or 92,111 shares in its portfolio. Riverhead Cap Ltd invested in 268,209 shares. South Dakota Inv Council accumulated 1.48 million shares. Optimum Investment Advsrs owns 41,540 shares for 1.61% of their portfolio. Iowa-based Security Savings Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Ia has invested 3.12% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Wetherby Asset has invested 2.98% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Glacier Peak Capital Limited Liability holds 8,541 shares. Baskin Ser has invested 3.88% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cordasco Network holds 4,358 shares. Mcgowan Gru Incorporated Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 5,226 shares stake. Gemmer Asset Limited Liability invested in 10,055 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Condor Capital invested in 50,443 shares. Pittenger And Anderson has 128,807 shares. Bkd Wealth Ltd Liability has 77,897 shares for 0.76% of their portfolio. Amer Assets Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 2.36% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 124,100 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 5 investors sold TCX shares while 27 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 6.11 million shares or 0.64% less from 6.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 40,609 are held by Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag. New York State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0% or 9,400 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md holds 446,969 shares. Invesco Ltd stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested 0% of its portfolio in Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX). Cls Invs Ltd Liability Company accumulated 583,000 shares or 1.51% of the stock. Van Berkom And Assoc has 423,849 shares. Osmium Prns Ltd Liability holds 11% or 160,278 shares. Marathon Cap Management reported 7,625 shares stake. Kj Harrison & Prtnrs Inc stated it has 1.59% in Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX). Comml Bank Of Montreal Can reported 0% of its portfolio in Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX). Metropolitan Life New York, a New York-based fund reported 35,642 shares. Federated Invsts Inc Pa stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX). Jane Street Lc accumulated 6,181 shares or 0% of the stock. Geode Ltd Llc has 48,184 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

