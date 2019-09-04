As Tucows (TCX) Stock Price Declined, Osmium Partners Has Boosted Position by $12.17 Million; Capital Investment Services Of America Holds Position in Proto Labs (PRLB)

Capital Investment Services Of America Inc increased its stake in Proto Labs Inc (PRLB) by 41.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Services Of America Inc bought 34,929 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.50% . The institutional investor held 118,261 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.43 million, up from 83,332 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Services Of America Inc who had been investing in Proto Labs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.63% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $93.2. About 165,455 shares traded. Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) has declined 15.43% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.43% the S&P500. Some Historical PRLB News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Proto Labs Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PRLB); 23/03/2018 – TABLE-Proto 4298.T -2017/18 group forecast; 16/03/2018 – PROTOLABS BUYS MANUFACTURING FACILITY IN BROOKLYN PARK, MINN; 10/05/2018 – Hometown Source: Protolabs plans Brooklyn Park expansion; 13/03/2018 – Proto Labs Rises for 9 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 10/03/2018 ESM’S REGLING SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW WITH PROTO THEMA; 26/04/2018 – Proto Labs 1Q Rev $107.7M; 26/04/2018 – Protolabs Reports Record Revenue and Net Income for First Quarter 2018; 23/03/2018 – GREECE’S NEW DEMOCRACY LEADS IN MARC POLL FOR PROTO THEMA; 26/04/2018 – Proto Labs 1Q Adj EPS 71c

Osmium Partners Llc increased its stake in Tucows Inc (TCX) by 1502.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osmium Partners Llc bought 150,278 shares as the company’s stock declined 43.43% . The hedge fund held 160,278 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.01M, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osmium Partners Llc who had been investing in Tucows Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $509.24 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.27% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $48.81. About 86,833 shares traded. Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) has declined 17.63% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.63% the S&P500. Some Historical TCX News: 15/05/2018 – Caption Management Buys New 1% Position in Tucows; 09/05/2018 – TUCOWS INC TC.TO – QTRLY NET REVENUE $95.79 MLN VS $69.57 MLN; 23/04/2018 – Tucows Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Tucows 1Q EPS 35c; 30/04/2018 – Ting Internet to bring gigabit fiber Internet to Fuquay-Varina, NC; 09/05/2018 – Tucows 1Q Rev $95.8M; 15/05/2018 – Steamboat Capital Partners LLC Exits Position in Tucows; 24/04/2018 – Tucows Short-Interest Ratio Rises 25% to 47 Days; 09/05/2018 – TUCOWS INC TC.TO – QTRLY BASIC NET EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE $0.35; 16/03/2018 Tucows Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold PRLB shares while 63 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 23.33 million shares or 6.82% less from 25.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can has 24,336 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 18,182 are held by Chatham Capital Grp Inc. Ameriprise Financial Inc accumulated 340,623 shares. Public Sector Pension Invest Board accumulated 24,898 shares. Advsr Asset Management Inc invested in 0% or 348 shares. Moreover, Amalgamated State Bank has 0.01% invested in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) for 4,382 shares. Sei Invests reported 0.01% in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt stated it has 0.02% in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys owns 10,100 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested 0.07% in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB). First Hawaiian Financial Bank holds 30 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Millennium Management Ltd Llc accumulated 0% or 23,932 shares. Voloridge Invest Mngmt Limited accumulated 0.01% or 1,942 shares. Etrade Cap Lc has invested 0.01% in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB). Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 11,045 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

