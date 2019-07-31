As Tucows (TCX) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Osmium Partners Upped Holding; As United Parcel Service Cl B (UPS) Stock Declined, Holder First Mercantile Trust Co Has Trimmed Holding by $1.68 Million

First Mercantile Trust Co decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Cl B (UPS) by 62.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Mercantile Trust Co sold 15,128 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 9,077 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02M, down from 24,205 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co who had been investing in United Parcel Service Cl B for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $103.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $120.27. About 1.16 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has declined 12.72% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 15/03/2018 – YOJEE LTD – TO COLLABORATE WITH UPS TO TEST CO’S BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGY IN UPS SPECIFIC SUPPLY CHAIN ENVIRONMENT; 13/03/2018 – World Wide Technology Partners with SixThirty to Support Financial Technology Start-Ups; 23/04/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Change-of-address scam moved UPS corporate headquarters to tiny Rogers Park apartment, feds say…; 10/05/2018 – UPS Facility Technology Wins Prestigious Innovation Award; 06/04/2018 – Trade Row Flare-Ups Keeping Investors Wary of Risk: EM Review; 02/05/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Exclusive: UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth; 25/04/2018 – UPS – NEW INITIATIVE WILL REDUCE HEADCOUNT AND LOWER ON-GOING OPERATING EXPENSE; 16/03/2018 – UPS SEES SLIGHT NET/EPS SHIFT ON ASC 606 DEFERRED REV. CHANGE; 11/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups SRAM To ‘B+’ On Better Oper Performance, Debt Repymt; 16/04/2018 – UPS: George Willis Appointment Is Effective May 1

Osmium Partners Llc increased its stake in Tucows Inc (TCX) by 1502.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osmium Partners Llc bought 150,278 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.32% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 160,278 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.01 million, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osmium Partners Llc who had been investing in Tucows Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $530.82 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $49.78. About 25,029 shares traded. Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) has risen 7.95% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.52% the S&P500. Some Historical TCX News: 09/05/2018 – Tucows 1Q Rev $95.8M; 15/05/2018 – Steamboat Capital Partners LLC Exits Position in Tucows; 24/04/2018 – Tucows Short-Interest Ratio Rises 25% to 47 Days; 09/05/2018 – TUCOWS INC TC.TO – QTRLY NET REVENUE $95.79 MLN VS $69.57 MLN; 30/04/2018 – Ting Internet to bring gigabit fiber Internet to Fuquay-Varina, NC; 09/05/2018 – TUCOWS INC TC.TO – QTRLY BASIC NET EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE $0.35; 09/05/2018 – Tucows 1Q EPS 35c; 15/05/2018 – Caption Management Buys New 1% Position in Tucows; 23/04/2018 – Tucows Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 16/03/2018 Tucows Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 1 insider sale for $996,353 activity. 150 shares were bought by Cesarone Nando, worth $16,731 on Wednesday, February 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands has 0.65% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). 5,539 were reported by Security National Tru Company. Savings Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 0.06% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 134,947 shares. Fcg Ltd Liability Co accumulated 2,325 shares. First Bancorporation has 0.19% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 11,109 shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 27,364 shares stake. Bancorporation Of Mellon Corp reported 6.88M shares. Advisor Partners Limited Liability reported 11,004 shares. First Interstate Bank & Trust holds 0.15% or 5,922 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 125,007 shares. Weatherly Asset Management Limited Partnership accumulated 4,151 shares. Bluestein R H And invested in 13,900 shares or 0.08% of the stock. 2,615 were reported by Congress Asset Mngmt Ma. Jpmorgan Chase And holds 0.06% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 2.47 million shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky reported 71,050 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings.

First Mercantile Trust Co, which manages about $426.17 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Valero Energy Corp (NYSE:VLO) by 4,804 shares to 5,584 shares, valued at $474,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 5,941 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,160 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc Class A (NASDAQ:FB).

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.06 earnings per share, up 13.19% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.82 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.77B for 14.60 P/E if the $2.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.96 actual earnings per share reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.10% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 5 investors sold TCX shares while 27 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 6.11 million shares or 0.64% less from 6.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Georgia-based Voya Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX). Aqr Management Ltd Com invested in 3,998 shares. Bessemer reported 29,000 shares. State Street Corporation invested in 183,307 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Communication New York has 35,642 shares. Pembroke Management Ltd holds 2.89% of its portfolio in Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) for 261,409 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX). Charles Schwab Mngmt Inc holds 19,336 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Millennium Lc has invested 0% in Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX). Kistler has invested 0% of its portfolio in Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX). Jpmorgan Chase owns 0% invested in Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) for 2,321 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX). Moreover, Toronto Dominion Savings Bank has 0% invested in Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) for 105 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Ltd Partnership invested in 0.02% or 101,121 shares. National Bank Of Montreal Can invested 0% in Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX).