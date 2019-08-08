As Tucows (TCX) Market Value Declined, Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv Has Trimmed by $2.03 Million Its Holding; Gotham Asset Management Has Raised Vishay Intertechnology (VSH) Stake

Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv decreased its stake in Tucows Inc (TCX) by 2.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 43.43% . The institutional investor held 1.18M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $95.74 million, down from 1.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv who had been investing in Tucows Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $506.14 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $46.37. About 136,344 shares traded. Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) has declined 17.63% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.63% the S&P500. Some Historical TCX News: 15/05/2018 – Steamboat Capital Partners LLC Exits Position in Tucows; 24/04/2018 – Tucows Short-Interest Ratio Rises 25% to 47 Days; 30/04/2018 – Ting Internet to bring gigabit fiber Internet to Fuquay-Varina, NC; 09/05/2018 – TUCOWS INC TC.TO – QTRLY NET REVENUE $95.79 MLN VS $69.57 MLN; 23/04/2018 – Tucows Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Tucows 1Q Rev $95.8M; 15/05/2018 – Caption Management Buys New 1% Position in Tucows; 09/05/2018 – Tucows 1Q EPS 35c; 16/03/2018 Tucows Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – TUCOWS INC TC.TO – QTRLY BASIC NET EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE $0.35

Gotham Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Vishay Intertechnology Inc (VSH) by 20.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gotham Asset Management Llc bought 105,359 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.04% . The hedge fund held 619,130 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.44M, up from 513,771 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gotham Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Vishay Intertechnology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $15.66. About 1.91 million shares traded or 37.00% up from the average. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) has declined 32.14% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.14% the S&P500. Some Historical VSH News: 08/05/2018 – Vishay Intertechnology 1Q Net $62.4M; 09/03/2018 – Vishay Intertechnology to Showcase “World of Solutions” at ELECRAMA 2018; 24/05/2018 – Vishay Recognizes Digi-Key as 2017 Passives Catalog Distributor of the Year; 30/05/2018 – Vishay Intertechnology Launches Its First Automotive Grade Phototransistor Optocoupler; 07/05/2018 – Vishay Intertechnology Increases Quarterly Dividend By 26%; 21/03/2018 – Next-Generation Vishay Intertechnology Miniature IR Receivers Provide Improved Sensitivity, Noise Suppression, and Pulse-Width; 12/04/2018 – Vishay Asia Honored by Siemens With 2017 SEWC Best Cooperation Supplier Award; 16/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within NetApp, Bed Bath & Beyond, Vishay Intertechnology, Polaris Industries, The Finis; 30/04/2018 – Vishay Intertechnology Launches New SensorXplorer™ Starter Kit; 08/05/2018 – Vishay Intertechnology 1Q EPS 39c

Gotham Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.96B and $6.83 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE:EXP) by 49,046 shares to 42,387 shares, valued at $3.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Genuine Parts Co (NYSE:GPC) by 73,077 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 188,393 shares, and cut its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX).

