As Tucows (Call) (TCX) Stock Price Declined, Osmium Partners Lowered Its Position; As Home Depot Com (HD) Valuation Rose, First Merchants Upped by $426,213 Its Holding

Osmium Partners Llc decreased its stake in Tucows Inc (Call) (TCX) by 58.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osmium Partners Llc sold 93,278 shares as the company’s stock declined 43.43% . The hedge fund held 67,000 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.09 million, down from 160,278 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osmium Partners Llc who had been investing in Tucows Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $577.54M market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $54.16. About 25,799 shares traded. Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) has declined 17.63% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.63% the S&P500.

First Merchants Corp increased its stake in Home Depot Inc Com (HD) by 8.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Merchants Corp bought 2,059 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 25,733 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.35 million, up from 23,674 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Merchants Corp who had been investing in Home Depot Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $254.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $232.02. About 3.08 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Sees FY18 Same-Store Sales Up 5%; 25/04/2018 – Spectrum News Austin: BREAKING: Dallas Police Officer Rogelio Santander has died after a shooting at a Home Depot yesterday; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT 1Q CALL HAS ENDED; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot’s comparable-store sales miss estimates; 08/05/2018 – Stevens Capital Adds Home Depot, Exits Starbucks, Cuts Nike: 13F; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s Investors Cheer New CEO Search After Trailing Home Depot; 06/03/2018 – Granite Gold® Makes Stone Care Easy at The Home Depot; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT 1Q EARNINGS CALL HAS BEGUN; 14/05/2018 – Home Depot well placed to withstand ”Amazon effect,” investors say; 23/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC – PROPOSAL 7: A SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING AMENDMENT OF COMPANY’S COMPENSATION CLAWBACK POLICY WAS ALSO NOT APPROVED

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 6 investors sold TCX shares while 25 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 6.35 million shares or 3.93% more from 6.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Walleye Trading Lc holds 2,494 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Deutsche Bank Ag reported 0% in Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX). Toronto Dominion Natl Bank holds 27 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 8,900 were reported by Alliancebernstein L P. Cls Invs Lc stated it has 1.21% of its portfolio in Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX). Metropolitan Life Insur New York invested 0% of its portfolio in Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX). Geode Capital Management Ltd Co reported 0% stake. Quantbot Ltd Partnership reported 300 shares. Invesco reported 4,177 shares. Citadel Limited Liability, a Illinois-based fund reported 45,011 shares. Aperio Limited Liability holds 709 shares or 0% of its portfolio. D E Shaw holds 0% of its portfolio in Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) for 11,552 shares. Moreover, Wells Fargo Mn has 0% invested in Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX). 87,121 are held by Arrowstreet Cap Partnership. Grp Inc One Trading Ltd Partnership has 6,207 shares.

Analysts await Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.33 EPS, down 34.00% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.5 per share. TCX’s profit will be $3.52M for 41.03 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual EPS reported by Tucows Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.50% EPS growth.

Osmium Partners Llc, which manages about $158.11 million and $117.77M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) by 584,574 shares to 659,574 shares, valued at $10.18M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Travelzoo (Call) (NASDAQ:TZOO) by 120,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 195,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Franklin Covey Co (NYSE:FC).

First Merchants Corp, which manages about $628.49M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Info Tech Etf (VGT) by 2,964 shares to 69,832 shares, valued at $14.73M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in S&P Mid (IJJ) by 2,750 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 109,009 shares, and cut its stake in Procter & Gamble Co Com (NYSE:PG).