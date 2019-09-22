As Tucows (Call) (TCX) Stock Declined, Holder Osmium Partners Has Trimmed Holding; Patriot Financial Partners Gp LP Has Boosted Its Stake in First Bank (FRBA) by $2.75 Million

Patriot Financial Partners Gp Lp increased its stake in First Bank (FRBA) by 27.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Patriot Financial Partners Gp Lp bought 250,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.71% . The hedge fund held 1.16 million shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.66 million, up from 913,477 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Patriot Financial Partners Gp Lp who had been investing in First Bank for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $208.78M market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $11.13. About 33,952 shares traded or 56.53% up from the average. First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) has declined 19.58% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical FRBA News: 23/04/2018 – First Bank NJ 1Q EPS 23c; 01/05/2018 – First Bank Completes Acquisition Of Delanco Bancorp, Inc; 23/04/2018 – First Bank NJ: 1Q Total Deposits $1.2B, Up 27.4% Vs. Year Ago; 14/03/2018 Monteverde & Associates PC Is Investigating Upcoming First Bank Vote Set For April 24, 2018 – FRBA; 23/04/2018 – First Bank NJ: 1Q Return on Avg Assets 1.11% Vs. 0.73% Year Ago; 18/05/2018 – First Bank Announces Commencement of At-the-Market Offering of Common Stk; 19/04/2018 – DJ First Bank, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FRBA); 23/04/2018 – First Bank NJ: 1Q Total Loans $1.3B, Up 3.5% Vs. Year Ago; 18/05/2018 – FIRST BANK REPORTS COMMENCEMENT OF AT-THE-MARKET OFFERING OF ST; 24/05/2018 – BNY Mellon First Bank to Offer Request for Payment Messaging Capabilities on The Clearing House’s Real-Time Payments Network

Osmium Partners Llc decreased its stake in Tucows Inc (Call) (TCX) by 58.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osmium Partners Llc sold 93,278 shares as the company’s stock declined 43.43% . The hedge fund held 67,000 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.09M, down from 160,278 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osmium Partners Llc who had been investing in Tucows Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $588.73 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $55.21. About 61,012 shares traded. Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) has declined 17.63% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.63% the S&P500. Some Historical TCX News: 15/05/2018 – Steamboat Capital Partners LLC Exits Position in Tucows; 23/04/2018 – Tucows Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Tucows Short-Interest Ratio Rises 25% to 47 Days; 09/05/2018 – Tucows 1Q EPS 35c; 09/05/2018 – Tucows 1Q Rev $95.8M; 15/05/2018 – Caption Management Buys New 1% Position in Tucows; 16/03/2018 Tucows Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Ting Internet to bring gigabit fiber Internet to Fuquay-Varina, NC; 09/05/2018 – TUCOWS INC TC.TO – QTRLY BASIC NET EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE $0.35; 09/05/2018 – TUCOWS INC TC.TO – QTRLY NET REVENUE $95.79 MLN VS $69.57 MLN

Osmium Partners Llc, which manages about $158.11M and $117.77 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) by 584,574 shares to 659,574 shares, valued at $10.18M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Franklin Covey Co (NYSE:FC) by 201,453 shares in the quarter, for a total of 401,453 shares, and has risen its stake in Rosetta Stone Inc (NYSE:RST).

Analysts await Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.33 EPS, down 34.00% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.5 per share. TCX’s profit will be $3.52M for 41.83 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual EPS reported by Tucows Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.50% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 6 investors sold TCX shares while 25 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 6.35 million shares or 3.93% more from 6.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Arrowstreet Capital LP reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX). Marathon Capital has invested 0.16% in Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX). 17,478 were accumulated by Barclays Public Ltd Company. 4,081 are owned by Royal Bancorp Of Canada. Captrust Advsrs has 0% invested in Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) for 1,000 shares. Ameritas Prtn Inc owns 0% invested in Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) for 790 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance reported 0% of its portfolio in Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX). Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 0% or 16,246 shares. Gru One Trading LP stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX). Manufacturers Life Insurance The invested in 5,699 shares or 0% of the stock. New York-based D E Shaw & has invested 0% in Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX). Advisory Services Lc invested in 79 shares. Voya Inv Management Limited Co holds 0% or 4,171 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley reported 0% stake. Ohio-based Fifth Third Commercial Bank has invested 0% in Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX).

More notable recent Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “The Implied Analyst 12-Month Target For VGT – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “3 High-Growth Stocks That Are Just Getting Started – Yahoo Finance” published on May 17, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Tucows Inc. Acquires Wholesale Domain Registrar Ascio Technologies – GlobeNewswire” on March 19, 2019. More interesting news about Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Does Investing In Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) Impact The Volatility Of Your Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Tucows Announces Timing for Q1 2019 Financial Results News Release and Investment Community Call: Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at 5:05 P.M. ET – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 25, 2019.

More notable recent First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Investors Who Bought First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 71% – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “First Bank Completes Acquisition of Bucks County Bank – GlobeNewswire” published on September 18, 2017, Globenewswire.com published: “First Bank Receives Investment Grade Rating from Kroll Bond Rating Agency – GlobeNewswire” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “First Bank to acquire Grand Bank for $19.4M – Seeking Alpha” published on March 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “First Bank (FRBA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 09, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 08, 2019.