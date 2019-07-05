As Ttm Technologies Com (TTMI) Share Value Declined, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co Has Lowered Its Position; Atlantic Pwr (AT) Holder Mangrove Partners Has Lowered Its Holding by $2.88 Million as Shares Declined

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co decreased its stake in Ttm Technologies Inc Com (TTMI) by 23.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co sold 331,269 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.05 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.32 million, down from 1.38M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co who had been investing in Ttm Technologies Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $9.84. About 75,515 shares traded. TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) has declined 32.13% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TTMI News: 21/05/2018 – TTM Tech Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – TTM Technologies, Inc. earns recognition as a John Deere “Partner-level Supplier” and Supplier of the Year; 24/04/2018 – TTM Tech Short-Interest Ratio Rises 32% to 18 Days; 02/05/2018 – TTM TECH 1Q ADJ EPS 26C, EST. 26C; 23/04/2018 – DJ TTM Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TTMI); 09/05/2018 – TTM Technologies: James K. Bass Resigns From Board; 23/03/2018 TTM Tech Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – TTM Technologies, Inc. to Host Analyst and Investor Day on May 24, 2018; 11/05/2018 – TTM Tech Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 14/05/2018 – Nuveen Asset Management Buys New 2.2% Position in TTM Tech

Mangrove Partners decreased its stake in Atlantic Pwr Corp (AT) by 15.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mangrove Partners sold 1.44M shares as the company’s stock declined 5.43% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 7.57M shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.08 million, down from 9.01M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mangrove Partners who had been investing in Atlantic Pwr Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $264.79 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.0165 during the last trading session, reaching $2.4265. About 41,718 shares traded. Atlantic Power Corporation (NYSE:AT) has risen 8.44% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.01% the S&P500. Some Historical AT News: 19/04/2018 – ATLANTIC POWER CORP – COMBINED SAVINGS OF THREE REPRICING TRANSACTIONS IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $41.1 MLN OVER TERMS OF FACILITIES; 03/05/2018 – ATLANTIC POWER CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.12; 17/04/2018 – MANGROVE PARTNERS SAYS CUTS STAKE IN ATLANTIC POWER TO 5.1 PCT AS OF APRIL 13 FROM A STAKE OF 9.96 PCT AS OF JAN 10 – SEC FILING; 29/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Atlantic Power Corp. Rtgs, Outlk Remains Stable; 19/04/2018 – ATLANTIC POWER – REPRICING OF $510 MLN SENIOR SECURED TERM LOAN, $200 MLN SENIOR SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY AT ITS UNIT; 04/04/2018 – Atlantic Power Short-Interest Ratio Rises 91% to 46 Days; 29/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Atlantic Power Corp. ‘B+’ Long-Term Corporate Credit Rating; 18/04/2018 – Atlantic Power Short-Interest Ratio Rises 62% to 74 Days; 19/04/2018 – DJ Atlantic Power Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATP); 02/04/2018 – LAUNCH: ATLANTIC POWER $510M 1L TL FOR REPRICE; LENDER CALL 4/3

Mangrove Partners, which manages about $562.50 million and $747.83 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CPRX) by 1.09M shares to 3.46 million shares, valued at $17.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Atlantic Power Corporation (NYSE:AT) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.04 earnings per share, up 166.67% or $0.10 from last year’s $-0.06 per share. AT’s profit will be $4.36M for 15.17 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.07 actual earnings per share reported by Atlantic Power Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.86% negative EPS growth.

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co, which manages about $1.89B and $1.48 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sp Plus Corp Com (NASDAQ:SP) by 13,960 shares to 172,686 shares, valued at $5.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Public Svc Enterprise Group Co (NYSE:PEG) by 121,702 shares in the quarter, for a total of 175,364 shares, and has risen its stake in Kohls Corp Com (NYSE:KSS).

Analysts await TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-0.03 earnings per share, down 104.62% or $0.68 from last year’s $0.65 per share. After $-0.03 actual earnings per share reported by TTM Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.