As Tsmc (TSM) Valuation Declined, Holder Flow Traders Us Decreased Its Position; As Veeva Sys (VEEV) Stock Rose, Shareholder State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System Has Upped Its Position

Flow Traders Us Llc decreased its stake in Tsmc (TSM) by 23.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flow Traders Us Llc sold 101,640 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 339,495 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.91 million, down from 441,135 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flow Traders Us Llc who had been investing in Tsmc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $198.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $40.86. About 6.56 million shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 07/03/2018 – Exclusive TAIPEI — GlobalFoundries, the second largest contract chipmaker in the world, has asked Chinese regulators to probe market leader Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) for violating anti-trust laws, said two industry sources familiar with the matter; 29/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$964 MLN; 02/04/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Alibaba, ArcelorMittal and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trade Actively; 26/04/2018 – Achronix’s Speedcore eFPGA Devices to be Highlighted at TSMC 2018 North America, China Technology Events in May; 22/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$2.48 BLN; 02/04/2018 – TSMC SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$942 MLN; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT SEES FOUNDRY MARKET GROWTH AT 8 PCT; 10/04/2018 – TSMC’S MARK LIU SAYS HUMAN IS MUCH POWERFUL THAN AI; 30/04/2018 – TSMC Certifies Synopsys Design Platform for High-performance 7-nm FinFET Plus Technology; 26/03/2018 – 2330.TW: TSMC to make automotive chips for Renesas

State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Veeva Sys Inc (VEEV) by 4.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System bought 6,509 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.88% . The institutional investor held 167,914 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.30 million, up from 161,405 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System who had been investing in Veeva Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.36B market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $158.6. About 763,258 shares traded. Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) has risen 120.73% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 120.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VEEV News: 24/05/2018 – VEEVA 1Q REV. $195.5M, EST. $189.1M; 27/03/2018 – Align Clinical CRO: Leading CROs Form New Industry Standards Group to Improve Collaboration with Sponsors; 06/03/2018 Ora, Inc. Unifies its Clinical Environment with Veeva to Accelerate Trial Execution; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Veeva; 24/04/2018 – Veeva Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – Veeva Awards Billionaire CEO Gassner $88 Million for Last Year; 24/05/2018 – VEEVA 1Q ADJ EPS 33C, EST. 31C; 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems 1Q EPS 29c; 24/05/2018 – VEEVA SYSTEMS INC VEEV.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $1.32, REV VIEW $818.8 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 18/04/2018 – Physicians World Launches Third Customer on Certified Solution for Veeva CRM Events Management

Flow Traders Us Llc, which manages about $1.75 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Msci Netherlands Etf (EWN) by 261,008 shares to 345,946 shares, valued at $10.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Robotics & Artificial by 95,701 shares in the quarter, for a total of 161,945 shares, and has risen its stake in Xtrackers Short Duration High.

State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System, which manages about $37.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 20,819 shares to 1.20 million shares, valued at $51.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Comerica Inc (NYSE:CMA) by 4,440 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 263,412 shares, and cut its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc.

