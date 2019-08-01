As Tsmc (TSM) Stock Value Declined, Holder Flow Traders Us Has Cut Its Holding by $4.07 Million; Bainco International Investors Lifted Position in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (JPM)

Bainco International Investors increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (JPM) by 6.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bainco International Investors bought 5,170 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 90,825 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.19 million, up from 85,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bainco International Investors who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $361.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.64% or $3.06 during the last trading session, reaching $112.94. About 14.08M shares traded or 26.74% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 07/05/2018 – JPMorgan’s Dimon Speaks With Bloomberg Television: LIVE; 18/04/2018 – JPMorgan Asset Management seeks China A-share research edge; 03/05/2018 – Fitch Rates J.P. Morgan PUTTERs/DRlVERs Series 5018 Trust; 02/04/2018 – Patricof’s Firm, Backed by JPMorgan, to Cater to Sports Figures; 08/03/2018 – JPMorgan’s Pinto Sees 40 Percent Correction in Equity Markets; 27/03/2018 – JPMorgan Looks Beyond Finance to Hire Tech, Math Grads in Asia; 20/04/2018 – Protectionism is a “major risk” to the global recovery now underway, says Jacob Frenkel, chairman of J.P. Morgan Chase International; 23/03/2018 – JPMorgan Is Said to Add Nick DeCock for Equity-Derivatives Sales; 01/05/2018 – JPMorgan Europe Technology Adds Dassault Systemes; 04/04/2018 – JPM SIGNS CONTRACT TO IMPLEMENT BLACK KNIGHT’S LOANSPHERE

Flow Traders Us Llc decreased its stake in Tsmc (TSM) by 23.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flow Traders Us Llc sold 101,640 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 339,495 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.91M, down from 441,135 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flow Traders Us Llc who had been investing in Tsmc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $212.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.78% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $41.87. About 8.67 million shares traded or 3.84% up from the average. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 12/03/2018 – Moody’s: Upgrade Reflects Expectation That Growth in TSMC’s Free Cash Flow, Stability in Margins Will Remain Solid; 13/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS UNIT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$519 MLN; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS SAYS FY REVENUE TO GROW 10 PCT VS EARLIER FORECAST OF 10-15 PCT DUE TO SOFTER SMARTPHONE DEMAND AND UNCERTAINTY IN CRYPTO CURRENCY MARKET; 01/05/2018 – TSMC’s Nanjing plant starts shipment of 12-inch wafers to Bitmain, sources say; 10/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS MARCH SALES +20.8 PCT ON YEAR; 03/04/2018 – DigiTimes: TSMC advanced packaging seen crucial for HPC chips; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Tsmc’s Rating To Aa3; Outlook Stable; 15/05/2018 – Jay Huang on Investing in Chinese Chipmaking Industry, TSMC and Foxconn Expansion in China (Video); 08/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$4.0 BLN; 24/05/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$306 MLN

Bainco International Investors, which manages about $604.40M and $615.12M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co Com (NYSE:BA) by 14,828 shares to 10,537 shares, valued at $4.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp Com (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 14,783 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 199,855 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $2.71 million activity. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $518,950 was bought by CROWN JAMES S.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Piedmont Investment Advisors owns 0.22% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 53,205 shares. Security Bank & Trust Of So Dak reported 3,519 shares stake. Moreover, Jolley Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has 3.08% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Nexus Investment Mgmt Inc has 4.62% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Cincinnati holds 60,000 shares. 275,061 are owned by Stephens Ar. Toronto Dominion Retail Bank reported 0.42% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Bender Robert Assoc reported 4,174 shares stake. Fundx Inv Gp Limited Com reported 4,817 shares. Evercore Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Co, New York-based fund reported 132,341 shares. Verition Fund Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.11% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Santa Barbara Asset Management Ltd Com owns 2.11 million shares. 18,807 were accumulated by First Mercantile Tru Company. Mutual Ins Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives accumulated 0.06% or 47,881 shares. Commonwealth Retail Bank Of, a Australia-based fund reported 536,937 shares.