As Tsmc (TSM) Stock Declined, Shareholder Flow Traders Us Has Decreased Holding by $4.07 Million; Solus Alternative Asset Management LP Has Raised Stake in Intelsat S A (I) by $6.86 Million as Shares Rose

Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Intelsat S A (I) by 91.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp bought 457,554 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.69% . The hedge fund held 957,554 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.00 million, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Intelsat S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $20.26. About 672,766 shares traded. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 10.12% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.12% the S&P500.

Flow Traders Us Llc decreased its stake in Tsmc (TSM) by 23.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flow Traders Us Llc sold 101,640 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 339,495 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.91M, down from 441,135 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flow Traders Us Llc who had been investing in Tsmc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $222.16B market cap company. The stock increased 2.29% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $44.14. About 3.39 million shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 24/04/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Silvaco to Exhibit at TSMC North America Symposium; 10/04/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Mar Rev NT$103.70B; 08/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$4.0 BLN; 23/04/2018 – DigiTimes: TSMC may post record profits for 2018 on 7nm volume production; 28/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing on March 27 for “Source/drain regions for high electron; 10/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS MARCH SALES T$103.70 BLN (FEB T$64.64 BLN, MAR 2017 T$85.88 BLN); 18/04/2018 – InspectorGeneral: Occupational Therapist Owner of TSM Sentenced for Making False and Fraudulent Statements Related to Health; 15/05/2018 – Samsung in talks with ZTE, others to supply mobile processor chips – exec; 26/03/2018 – TOKYO — Renesas Electronics will outsource all of its automotive microcontroller production to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. as it seeks to cut costly outlays on chipmaking machinery and concentrate on the development of software and semiconductors; 16/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY WORTH T$9.4 BLN

Flow Traders Us Llc, which manages about $1.75B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Bulletshares 2019 Corp by 25,512 shares to 36,725 shares, valued at $774,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Currency Hedged Msci A by 36,451 shares in the quarter, for a total of 47,367 shares, and has risen its stake in Deutsche Bank Ag/London (DTO).

