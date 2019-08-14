As Tsmc (TSM) Stock Declined, Holder Flow Traders Us Lowered Stake by $4.07 Million; Ingredion (INGR) Stock Value Declined While Cutter & Company Brokerage Has Upped Position

Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc increased its stake in Ingredion Incorporated (INGR) by 16.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc bought 3,554 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.16% . The institutional investor held 25,462 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.41M, up from 21,908 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc who had been investing in Ingredion Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $75.09. About 257,571 shares traded. Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) has declined 22.43% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.43% the S&P500. Some Historical INGR News: 03/05/2018 – INGREDION INC QTRLY NET SALES $1,469 MLN, UP 1 PCT; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Ingredion To Baa1; Outlook Stable; 16/05/2018 – Ingredion Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – INGREDION INC QTRLY REPORTED SHR $1.90; 20/04/2018 – INGREDION RAISED TO Baa1 FROM Baa2 BY MOODY’S; 21/03/2018 INGREDION INCORPORATED DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.60 PER SHARE; 04/04/2018 – Ingredion Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Ingredion Sees 2018 EPS $7.90-EPS $8.20; 03/05/2018 – Ingredion Sees 2018 Cash From Operations $830M to $880M; 03/05/2018 – INGREDION INC INGR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.29 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Flow Traders Us Llc decreased its stake in Tsmc (TSM) by 23.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flow Traders Us Llc sold 101,640 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 339,495 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.91 million, down from 441,135 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flow Traders Us Llc who had been investing in Tsmc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $205.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.13% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $40.53. About 7.33 million shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 24/04/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Apple supply chain “taken by surprise”; 26/04/2018 – Achronix’s Speedcore eFPGA Devices to be Highlighted at TSMC 2018 North America, China Technology Events in May; 07/03/2018 – Exclusive TAIPEI — GlobalFoundries, the second largest contract chipmaker in the world, has asked Chinese regulators to probe market leader Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) for violating anti-trust laws, said two industry sources familiar with the matter; 15/05/2018 – Jay Huang on Investing in Chinese Chipmaking Industry, TSMC and Foxconn Expansion in China (Video); 19/04/2018 – TSMC is the world’s largest semiconductor foundry company and manufactures chips for Apple and its component suppliers; 26/03/2018 – 2330.TW: TSMC to make automotive chips for Renesas; 29/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$964 MLN; 30/04/2018 – Synopsys Digital and Custom Design Platform Certified for TSMC’s Most Advanced 5-nm Process Technology for Early Design Starts; 03/04/2018 – DigiTimes: TSMC advanced packaging seen crucial for HPC chips; 02/04/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Alibaba, ArcelorMittal and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trade Actively

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.55, from 0.69 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold INGR shares while 114 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 57.75 million shares or 6.04% less from 61.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Numerixs Inv Inc stated it has 0.07% in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR). Bokf Na has 2,236 shares. Dean Investment Assocs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 8,934 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Ajo LP has 1.04M shares for 0.51% of their portfolio. Jnba Financial Advsrs owns 0% invested in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) for 40 shares. Da Davidson And holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) for 4,190 shares. First Financial Bank Of Omaha has invested 0.33% in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Communication Ltd reported 0.01% in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR). Pggm holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) for 335,635 shares. Ironwood Inv Ltd Llc holds 3,156 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas holds 0.07% or 46,000 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md holds 38,904 shares. Somerset owns 6,215 shares. Indexiq Advisors Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR). Sei Com has 0.01% invested in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR).

Flow Traders Us Llc, which manages about $1.75B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Xtrackers Msci Germany Hedged (DBGR) by 34,719 shares to 139,643 shares, valued at $3.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Core Msci Emerging Mar (IEMG) by 1.88 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.24M shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Currency Hedged Msci E (HEFA).