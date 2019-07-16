As Tsmc (TSM) Shares Rose, Shareholder Flow Traders Us Decreased Position by $4.07 Million; As Fedex (FDX) Stock Value Declined, Grandfield & Dodd Increased by $314,397 Its Stake

Grandfield & Dodd Llc increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 2.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grandfield & Dodd Llc bought 1,737 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.05% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 80,570 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.62M, up from 78,833 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grandfield & Dodd Llc who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $169.79. About 2.61 million shares traded or 19.81% up from the average. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 31.35% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – Global Winnipeg: BREAKING: A package containing nails and shrapnel exploded at a FedEx centre in Texas early Tuesday morning,; 08/05/2018 – FEDEX CORP – PURCHASE OF GROUP ANNUITY CONTRACT WILL BE FUNDED DIRECTLY BY ASSETS OF PENSION PLANS; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX RESPONDS TO INCIDENTS IN TEXAS; 20/03/2018 – FedEx Raises Profit Outlook on Tax Gains, Holiday Shipping Boost; 20/03/2018 – WWL-TV: BREAKING: Police say San Antonio FedEx explosion came from a package in the sorting area of the facility. One perso…; 16/04/2018 – FEDEX FREIGHT PRESIDENT & CEO MICHAEL L. DUCKER TO RETIRE AUG; 29/05/2018 – FEDEX SAYS GOODWILL IMPAIRMENT CHARGE WAS RECOGNIZED BASED ON UNDERPERFORMANCE OF FEDEX SUPPLY CHAIN BUSINESS DURING FISCAL 2018 – SEC FILING; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX – HAVE ALSO CONFIRMED THAT THE INDIVIDUAL RESPONSIBLE ALSO SHIPPED A SECOND PACKAGE THAT HAS NOW BEEN SECURED AND TURNED OVER TO LAW ENFORCEMENT; 20/03/2018 – ‘Race against time’ to find bomber as fifth device blows up in Texas; 20/03/2018 – FedEx Sales Rise on Higher Rates and Volume — Earnings Review

Flow Traders Us Llc decreased its stake in Tsmc (TSM) by 23.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flow Traders Us Llc sold 101,640 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 339,495 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.91M, down from 441,135 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flow Traders Us Llc who had been investing in Tsmc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $212.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $41.77. About 6.48 million shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 5.06% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 15/05/2018 – LONE PINE ADDED DLTR, SBAC, TSM, TMUS, SQ IN 1Q: 13F; 10/05/2018 – TSMC SAYS APRIL SALES +44.0 PCT ON YEAR; 26/03/2018 – RENESAS ELECTRONICS TO OUTSOURCE ALL OF ITS AUTOMOTIVE MICROCONTROLLER PRODUCTION TO TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING CO – NIKKEI; 28/03/2018 – US envoy meets TSMC boss amid concerns over Chinese IP theft; 10/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS MARCH SALES T$103.70 BLN (FEB T$64.64 BLN, MAR 2017 T$85.88 BLN); 19/04/2018 – Taiex Opens Down 1.6%; TSMC Slides 6% After Warning; 23/05/2018 – TSMC starts producing A12 processors for next iPhone series, sources say; 07/03/2018 – Already under EU investigation, Taiwan company now accused of unfair competition; 22/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING on March 20 for “Source and drain process for FinFET”; 17/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$512 MLN

Flow Traders Us Llc, which manages about $1.75B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tips Bond Etf (TIP) by 33,298 shares to 80,365 shares, valued at $9.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Short Maturity Bond Et by 207,909 shares in the quarter, for a total of 265,324 shares, and has risen its stake in First Trust Tcw Opportunistic.

Analysts await Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, down 12.77% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.47 per share. TSM’s profit will be $2.08B for 25.47 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.38 actual earnings per share reported by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.89% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 88 investors sold FDX shares while 329 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 175.06 million shares or 9.39% less from 193.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stock Yards Natl Bank And Company invested in 1.05% or 59,524 shares. Baldwin Inv Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 5,657 shares. Wesbanco Bankshares Inc owns 105,807 shares for 0.96% of their portfolio. North Star Invest Corporation stated it has 0.01% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Optimum Inv owns 6,805 shares or 0.41% of their US portfolio. Paloma Prtnrs Mngmt stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). 381,285 are owned by New York State Teachers Retirement System. Howland Capital Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 1,577 shares. Frontier Management accumulated 11,857 shares. Zevenbergen Invs Limited Liability Co owns 0.02% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 3,275 shares. Schwartz Counsel has 220,600 shares for 2.14% of their portfolio. Howe And Rusling Incorporated reported 34,640 shares. 4,450 are held by Cohen Lawrence B. Fund Mgmt Sa holds 77,245 shares. M Hldg stated it has 0.07% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX).