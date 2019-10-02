As Tsakos Energy Navigation LTD (TNP) Stock Value Declined, Kopernik Global Investors Has Lowered Position by $1.31 Million; As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Value Rose, Crossvault Capital Management Cut Stake by $324,520

Crossvault Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) by 2.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crossvault Capital Management Llc sold 2,440 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 81,913 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.97M, down from 84,353 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crossvault Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 2.24% or $3.07 during the last trading session, reaching $134. About 7.92M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 29/05/2018 – Over the past 12 months, Microsoft has surged 40%, more than five times Alphabet’s gain, and has again become the more valuable of the two; 14/03/2018 – Genesys Fuels Advanced Omnichannel Routing with New Salesforce Integration; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT TO KEEP GROWING CAPEX AS LONG AS CLOUD DEMAND GROWS; 19/03/2018 – TeleSign SMS Messaging Integrates with Microsoft Dynamics 365 for Marketing; 13/04/2018 – Microsoft auditing partner KPMG’s anti-piracy work in India after complaint -documents; 29/05/2018 – Microsoft is now more valuable than Alphabet – by about $13 billion; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS IT’S HARD TO FIND ACQUISITIONS THAT WOULD BE ACCRETIVE TO APPLE; 17/05/2018 – Secrets to Landing a Job in Pharmaceutical or Medical Device Companies Are Revealed in New Guide; 02/04/2018 – Delphix Honored in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide as Top Cloud Innovator; 12/03/2018 – Microsoft touts progress of chat app Teams in battle with Slack

Kopernik Global Investors Llc decreased its stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd (TNP) by 6.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kopernik Global Investors Llc sold 436,493 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.48% . The hedge fund held 5.92 million shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.48 million, down from 6.36 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kopernik Global Investors Llc who had been investing in Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $257.12 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.035 during the last trading session, reaching $2.935. About 31,671 shares traded. Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) has declined 13.60% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.60% the S&P500. Some Historical TNP News: 12/03/2018 – Tsakos Energy 4Q Rev $134.5M; 30/04/2018 – TEN, Ltd. Announces Availability of Form 20-F for the Year Ended December 31, 2017; 12/03/2018 – Tsakos Energy 4Q Loss/Shr 19c; 12/03/2018 – TEN Ltd Reports Year-End and Fourth Quarter 2017 Profits and Declares Dividend of $0.05 Per Common Share; 26/04/2018 – TEN, Ltd. Announces New Charter for Product Tanker and Sale of Oldest VLCC; 09/03/2018 Tsakos Energy Short-Interest Ratio Rises 137% to 17 Days

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Kopernik Global Investors Llc, which manages about $958.73M and $586.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) by 1.38 million shares to 10.84 million shares, valued at $116.28M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kt Corp (NYSE:KT) by 428,664 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7.09M shares, and has risen its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

