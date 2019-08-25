As Tsakos Energy Navigation LTD (TNP) Shares Declined, Shareholder Carlson Capital LP Has Lowered Its Stake by $521,109; Washington Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stake by $1.75 Million; Market Value Rose

Carlson Capital LP decreased its stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd (TNP) by 57.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlson Capital LP sold 173,703 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.48% . The hedge fund held 128,897 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $400,000, down from 302,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlson Capital LP who had been investing in Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $255.81 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.58% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $2.92. About 95,724 shares traded. Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) has declined 13.60% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.60% the S&P500. Some Historical TNP News: 09/03/2018 Tsakos Energy Short-Interest Ratio Rises 137% to 17 Days; 12/03/2018 – TEN Ltd Reports Year-End and Fourth Quarter 2017 Profits and Declares Dividend of $0.05 Per Common Share; 12/03/2018 – Tsakos Energy 4Q Loss/Shr 19c; 12/03/2018 – Tsakos Energy 4Q Rev $134.5M; 30/04/2018 – TEN, Ltd. Announces Availability of Form 20-F for the Year Ended December 31, 2017; 26/04/2018 – TEN, Ltd. Announces New Charter for Product Tanker and Sale of Oldest VLCC

Washington Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 47.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Capital Management Inc sold 17,340 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 18,830 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.91 million, down from 36,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $339.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.48% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $106.02. About 14.17 million shares traded or 22.56% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 19/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO JPM.N – INCREASING LENDING TO CONSTRUCT AND MAINTAIN AFFORDABLE RENTAL HOUSING BY NEARLY 50 PERCENT TO $500 MLN OVER FIVE YEARS; 21/05/2018 – Resolute Energy at JP Morgan Energy Bus Tour Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – JPMORGAN GLOBAL MARCH COMPOSITE PMI AT 53.3 VS 54.8 LAST MONTH; 15/03/2018 – Widely-followed JP Morgan analyst Kolanovic says new market highs are coming soon; 14/05/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS J.P. MORGAN SECURITIES AUSTRALIA LTD. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘A+’; 28/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $175 FROM $130; 18/04/2018 – IMERYS WORKING WITH JPMORGAN AND ROTHSCHILD ON SALE OF ITS TILES BUSINESS; 08/05/2018 – Hovnanian Enterprises’ Presentation at the J.P. Morgan Homebuilding and Building Products Conference to Be Webcast Live; 15/05/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – CREDIT CARD DELINQUENCY RATE 1.17 PCT AT APRIL END VS 1.22 PCT AT MARCH END; 03/05/2018 – Bank of America, JPMorgan Chase and Citigroup are among a group of banks that banned credit card purchases for digital currency in February

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 3.85% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.77B for 10.91 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.18% negative EPS growth.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 10,354 are owned by First Comml Bank Of Newtown. Lee Danner Bass has 22,663 shares. Howard Capital Management holds 154,642 shares. Mountain Pacific Advisers Id holds 0.29% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 29,940 shares. Lbmc Investment Advsr Limited Liability Co reported 0.11% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Princeton Port Strategies Gp Ltd reported 1.71% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Bender Robert & Associates holds 0.21% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 4,174 shares. Autus Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 63,015 shares or 1.05% of the stock. Wealth Architects Ltd Liability Corp reported 7,536 shares. Arete Wealth Advsr Limited Liability Corp accumulated 25,519 shares or 0.54% of the stock. Alleghany De invested 4.81% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Rnc Cap Management Ltd Liability Com reported 452,994 shares. 4,253 are owned by New Vernon Invest Management Lc. Private Trust Company Na stated it has 81,915 shares. Huber Limited Liability Corporation has invested 2.62% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Carlson Capital L P, which manages about $20.59B and $5.63B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) by 331,334 shares to 1.02 million shares, valued at $21.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 45,749 shares in the quarter, for a total of 163,454 shares, and has risen its stake in Hcp Inc (NYSE:HCP).

