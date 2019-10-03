As Tsakos Energy Navigation LTD (TNP) Market Valuation Declined, Kopernik Global Investors Decreased Position by $1.31 Million; Apg Asset Management Us Boosted Holding in Digital Rlty Tr (DLR) by $36.62 Million as Stock Value Declined

Kopernik Global Investors Llc decreased its stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd (TNP) by 6.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kopernik Global Investors Llc sold 436,493 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.48% . The hedge fund held 5.92 million shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.48 million, down from 6.36M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kopernik Global Investors Llc who had been investing in Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $254.93 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $2.91. About 21,325 shares traded. Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) has declined 13.60% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.60% the S&P500. Some Historical TNP News: 09/03/2018 Tsakos Energy Short-Interest Ratio Rises 137% to 17 Days; 12/03/2018 – Tsakos Energy 4Q Loss/Shr 19c; 12/03/2018 – TEN Ltd Reports Year-End and Fourth Quarter 2017 Profits and Declares Dividend of $0.05 Per Common Share; 26/04/2018 – TEN, Ltd. Announces New Charter for Product Tanker and Sale of Oldest VLCC; 30/04/2018 – TEN, Ltd. Announces Availability of Form 20-F for the Year Ended December 31, 2017; 12/03/2018 – Tsakos Energy 4Q Rev $134.5M

Apg Asset Management Us Inc increased its stake in Digital Rlty Tr Inc (DLR) by 3.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apg Asset Management Us Inc bought 313,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.79% . The institutional investor held 9.30 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.10 billion, up from 8.99M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apg Asset Management Us Inc who had been investing in Digital Rlty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.09B market cap company. The stock increased 1.86% or $2.38 during the last trading session, reaching $130.04. About 274,345 shares traded. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) has declined 5.29% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.29% the S&P500.

